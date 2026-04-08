The 1 Position Jaguars Could Shock Everyone With at No. 56
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft, it isn't hard to connect most dots when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars operate the draft process with a heightened sense of secrecy under the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli regime, but this doesn't mean there aren't some obvious roster spots the Jaguars have to address.
When it comes to the Jaguars and the No. 56 pick, most people have had three positions of clear need in mind: defensive end, defensive tackle, and linebacker in the wake of Devin Lloyd's departure.
But what about one position that the Jaguars have plenty of returning players at? What about one position that just might be flying under the radar?
Mystery Position
While it is fair to slot a potential defender in to the Jaguars at No. 56, what about an offensive lineman? The Jaguars might not have an immediate need at any of their five starting spots, but what better way for James Gladstone and the Jaguars to plan ahead?
The Jaguars did draft Wyatt Milum in the third-round with a top-100 pick, and Day 3 center Jonah Monheim looks like a hit. And as we mentioned, the Jaguars are set to retain every single member not just their starting offensive line, but every member of the entire unit.
Still, the smart way to attack building an offensive line is to make sure that you are so prepared for the worst-case scenario that it never comes. Gladstone and Coen have each seen what a depleeted offensive line can do to a team during their time with the Rams, and Gladstone has made it an emphasis to point out that he is never going back to a situation like that.
"In Los Angeles, if there was ever a thing offensively that could stand in our way or be a debilitator it was when we had injuries at offensive line," Gladstone said in January.
"To ensure that the quality of depth existed there is something that we prioritized, that we're always going to make sure we protect. Knowing the natural course of a season in particular across the offensive line, which tends to get more injuries than most other positions has got to be something that we ensure we guard against."
The Jaguars showed us last year that they are going to draft for talent, not need. Now, they can prove that theory once again by adding insurance to arguably football's most important unit
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley