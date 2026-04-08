The 1 Position Jaguars Could Shock Everyone With at No. 56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft, it isn't hard to connect most dots when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars operate the draft process with a heightened sense of secrecy under the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli regime, but this doesn't mean there aren't some obvious roster spots the Jaguars have to address.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Jaguars and the No. 56 pick, most people have had three positions of clear need in mind: defensive end, defensive tackle, and linebacker in the wake of Devin Lloyd's departure.

But what about one position that the Jaguars have plenty of returning players at? What about one position that just might be flying under the radar?

Mystery Position

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it is fair to slot a potential defender in to the Jaguars at No. 56 , what about an offensive lineman? The Jaguars might not have an immediate need at any of their five starting spots, but what better way for James Gladstone and the Jaguars to plan ahead?

The Jaguars did draft Wyatt Milum in the third-round with a top-100 pick, and Day 3 center Jonah Monheim looks like a hit. And as we mentioned, the Jaguars are set to retain every single member not just their starting offensive line, but every member of the entire unit.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, the smart way to attack building an offensive line is to make sure that you are so prepared for the worst-case scenario that it never comes. Gladstone and Coen have each seen what a depleeted offensive line can do to a team during their time with the Rams, and Gladstone has made it an emphasis to point out that he is never going back to a situation like that.

"In Los Angeles, if there was ever a thing offensively that could stand in our way or be a debilitator it was when we had injuries at offensive line," Gladstone said in January.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To ensure that the quality of depth existed there is something that we prioritized, that we're always going to make sure we protect. Knowing the natural course of a season in particular across the offensive line, which tends to get more injuries than most other positions has got to be something that we ensure we guard against."

The Jaguars showed us last year that they are going to draft for talent, not need. Now, they can prove that theory once again by adding insurance to arguably football's most important unit