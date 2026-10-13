Anton Harrison Injury Update: Latest On Jaguars' Blindside Protector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing their biggest injury concern of their 2026 season.

The Jaguars saw left tackle Anton Harrison get carted off the field during the third-quarter of Week 5's win over the Philadelphia Eagle s, and the latest status update has provided a best -- and a worst -- case scenario.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Harrison will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, during which a doctor will determine exactly how long the talented and valuable offensive tackle will be out. According to Rapoport, "Depending on what the surgeon sees during the procedure, Anton Harrison is either out 3-5 weeks (likely IR) or 3-4 months (out for the regular season). "

#Jaguars starting LT Anton Harrison, starter since 2023, is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery when he returns from London, per me and @JFowlerESPN.



During the surgery, the doctor will determine how long Trevor Lawrence’s blindside protector is out — weeks or months. pic.twitter.com/euMcFlKvBa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

The Best- and Worst-Case

It is hard to call this either good news or bad news, it really just depends on what the medical team determines when it comes to the severity of his knee injury. There are other examples of players sustaining the injury, such as Myles Garrett earlier this season. Garrett is on injured-reserve but is expected to return for the Los Angeles Rams at some point this season. But until there is a final determination on his status, it is tough to say how one should feel.

The fact that Harrison at least has a chance to potentially return is at least some solace. The Jaguars play a tough Houston Texans team this week before a Week 7 bye. Harrison will clearly miss this week, and if he is placed on injured reserve this week the soonest he would be able to return would be Week 11 against the New York Giants on the road.

Not having Harrison on hand against the Texans is clearly not ideal, though the Jaguars did see backup left tackle Walker Little step up along with the rest of the offensive line against the Eagles when Harrison was injured.

"Walker [OL Walker Little] stepping in, obviously, those guys fighting through. Just playing hard. It's hard in there, and they're playing a good group. And I felt like they just stuck with it. I thought protection-wise, for the most part of the day, I didn't think it was too bad," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

"We held on on the ball a little bit long on a few when we did get the strip sacks and I thought we just settled down a little bit more in the second half as a group, and they played hard. They played their tails off. That's a damn good front. It's one of the bigger fronts that we'll see. Obviously, will have a huge challenge again this week with another good front."

If the Jaguars can get Harrison back within the next month and a half or so, they could have him back on the field for a critical second-half stretch to secure the AFC South over the Texans. But if he is out for the season, then the Jaguars have the depth to sustain the hit, but will still clearly feel the loss of their talented left tackle.