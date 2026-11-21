JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 11 with a 7-2 record and high hopes in the AFC South and beyond. A big reason they have even gotten to this point, though, is due to how they have approached the last few offseasons.

The 2025 offseason was of course highlighted by the hirings of Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli, and the massive trade up for Travis Hunter. The 2026 offseason was a bit quieter, but that doesn't mean it didn't feature several critical decisions that have shaped the Jaguars into the team they are now.

So, which offseason decisions did the Jaguars make that have helped lead them toward a potential top playoff spot in the AFC? We break it down below.

Making Travis Hunter's Priority at Cornerback

It sure feels like Travis Hunter is already one of the best cornerbacks in football. By the way, he just played his 16th career NFL game and has started just nine games as a primary cornerback in his career. Hunter's ability to become one of the NFL's most exciting players at the position has been defined the most by his ball skills and ability to generate explosive plays for the defense, but his down-to-down play has been excellent as well.

Travis Hunter is a burgeoning STAR pic.twitter.com/Tk5KfHpd6l — PFF (@PFF) November 18, 2026

There was no other time where this was as apparent as in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, with Hunter catching a fourth-quarter touchdown on offense while also recording a red-zone interception of C.J. Stroud on the next drive. If things had gone differently with a bounce here or there, Hunter would have been the story of the week after saving the Jaguars nearly singlehandedly.

Then there were plays like the one he made against the Tennessee Titans last week. After the Jaguars' offense threw an interception, Hunter got it right back for the Jaguars with an elite feat of athletic ability and pure coverage instincts. It was perhaps the best play of his stellar sophomore season thus far, and a staggering reflection of how far he has already come.

Travis Hunter dives for the interception! 🔥



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RKvGzhsi9H — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Hunter's path toward becoming a weapon at the cornerback position, though, started with an offseason decision. The Jaguars said from the jump at the end of the 2025 season that Hunter's direction would be defense, with offense still a part of the equation. There is little doubt that Hunter would not also star at receiver, and he has made big plays there. But the Jaguars accurately determined that they needed Hunter more so at cornerback, and he has proven them right every step of the way.

Letting Travis Etienne Walk, Leaning on Bhayshul Tuten

The Jaguars had a few key free agents leave this offseason , with All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd leaving for the Carolina Panthers and former first-round running back Travis Etienne joining the New Orleans Saints. Lloyd has had a strong season for the Panthers, though the Jaguars can certainly feel good about the decision to unleash Ventrell Miller considering he has now also had a career season. The decision to let Etienne leave was panned at the time though, with questions about both second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten and new free agent addition Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville's rushing efficiency has tailed off in recent weeks, and the team has generally been more productive using the threat of the run to set up the pass. But that doesn't mean the Jaguars' decision to not spend big money on the running back position hasn't paid off after the Jaguars have used the money to help keep other key pieces like Travon Walker, Montaric Brown, and potentially Parker Washington and Jessie Bates III and others moving forward.

The Jaguars have also seen Bhayshul Tuten establish himself as one of the NFL's best running backs depsite the running game not being top-tier. Tuten has been much more efficient on an individual basis this year than what the Jaguars got out of the position a year ago, and he is among the NFL's leaders in yards after contact and missed tackles forced.

Keeping Walker Little

It is not as if there seemed to be any actual consideration to trading Walker Little for the Jaguars. The veteran offensive lineman was extended at the end of the 2024 season in the final big act of the Trent Baalke era, a move that people questioned at the time due the timeline of the Jaguars' regime. Little started the Coen era as the team's left tackle last year before injuries forced him out of the lineup and Cole Van Lanen into the left tackle spot. Van Lanen was then given a big extension before a Week 18 injury, with the Jaguars securing him after a hot run at the blind side spot to end the season.

While the Jaguars swapped Van Lanen and right tackle Anton Harrison at the tackle spots to start the season, Little entered the year as an experienced and highly-paid backup. For a team in need of cap space, it made sense at the time to wonder if the Jaguars would shop Little to a team needing a starting left tackle. Instead, the Jaguars kept Little through the offseason and training camp, and the move has paid off in a big, big way.

Little stepped back into the starting lineup at left tackle in Week 6 against the Houston Texans after a season-ending knee injury to Harrison the week prior. Little has been downright elite at left tackle since then, allowing just two pressures at the tackle spot since Week 6 -- tied with Van Lanen, Garrett Bolles, and Amarius Mims as the third-fewest pressures allowed in the last month. Only Penei Sewell and Darnell Wright have allowed fewer pressures.

Little has become a key part of the Jaguars' offensive success since becoming a starter, and he has helped made sure the Jaguars' offense didn't take any step backs after the loss of Harrison. The Jaguars' decision to keep Little on the roster despite conventional wisdom suggesting they do otherwise has perhaps saved their offensive line in the midst of injuries.