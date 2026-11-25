JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to get some important offensive line depth back on the field sooner rather than later.

The reinforcement is set to come in the form of Jaguars veteran offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened on Wednesday. Mekari can now be activated off injured reserve some time over the next three weeks, potentially giving the Jaguars a chance to boost their offensive line depth down the stretch of the 2026 season.

"Yeah, I think it's great to get Patrick going. Guy has put in so much work since training camp, arriving, and obviously having a tough, you know, early stretch of getting hurt right from the get go. And the guy is 305 pounds right now," Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"He's the strongest he's been in a long time. He feels good. He's worked his tail off to get back and give himself a chance to go help this team win. So good to get another experienced veteran, smart football player in the fold, and be able to give us depth right now and competition, right? Constantly evaluating the competition of the group, and each week, each guy, you know, guys have to compete to continue to hold jobs and continue to play and be in those positions. So I think that is what Patrick's going to be able to provide for us."

So, how could Mekari help the Jaguars moving forward as they look to improve after 7-3? We break it down below.

Potential Swing Tackle Depth

If there is something the Jaguars' offensive line is lacking right now, it is offensive tackle depth. The Jaguars have been able to survive the Anton Harrison injury thanks to having Walker Little waiting in the wings as quality tackle depth, but the Jaguars sustained another potential blow to the tackle position last week with Little leaving Sunday's game against the Giants with a knee injury. There has yet to be an update about Little this week, and likely will not be one until the injury report comes out later this afternoon.

Mekari is clearly a guard-first, but he has taken snaps at both tackle spots throughout his career and would likely give the Jaguars a more pro-ready option at tackle than second-year lineman Wyatt Milum, as long as he is healthy. Both are better inside at guard, but Mekari seems to be more equipped to play tackle than Milum.

Pushing Ezra Cleveland

The Jaguars have had the same starting guards for the entire 2026 season, with Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard and Ezra Cleveland at right guard. With that said, it certainly helps to have a player come in who could push either player at guard down the stretch, in addition to any push they are already getting from Milum and Daniel Faalele. If there is one guard who could in particular use the push, it might be Cleveland.

Cleveland is coming off arguably his worst game of the season and he has been less consistent this year than the past. Jacksonville has clearly preferred Cleveland over Milum for back-to-back seasons, but the Jaguars signed Mekari to be a starter last season. Perhaps they still believe he can be that player and push Cleveland for a spot at guard.

More Bodies Down the Stretch

The Jaguars are simply beat up along the offensive line. Anton Harrison is out for the year, Robert Hainsey missed last week with a knee injury, and Little is now dealing with a knee injury as well. The Jaguars can not really afford another singular offensive line injury as-is, and that was before the Jaguars opened up Mekari's window to return to practice.

Mekari has not been in pads for quite some time, so it will clearly take him time to get back into the swing of things. But he does at least boost the Jaguars' overall depth due to his ability to play all five offensive line spots, which is not something you see a team get very often during the final stages of the season.