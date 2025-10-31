Who the Jaguars Truly Need to Step Up In Wake of Travis Hunter Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost Travis Hunter to injury. By Sunday, they will need to find some answers.
Hunter seemed poised to have an elevated role in Week 9 and beyond after a career-best performance in Week 7. Now, that will have to wait as the Jaguars look elsewhere to jumpstart their struggling passing game.
And if the Jaguars are going to truly get the passing game consistently on track for the first time in the Liam Coen era, they will need one player to truly step up: Brian Thomas Jr.
BTJ Is Needed
To say the first seven weeks of the 2025 season have been disappointing for Brian Thomas Jr. is the understatement of the season. Expected by most to continue to climb the ranks of the NFL's elite receivers after a record-breaking rookie season, Hunter has seen each of his numbers take a drastic dip in 2025 as he has suffered through drops, injuries and inconsistency.
But with Hunter now sidelined for the foreseeable future, the time to wait for Thomas to finally breakthrough and get out of his slump is gone. The patience has to go out the window. If the Jaguars want to keep their passing game afloat without their rookie star, they need Thomas to get back to his 2024 form now, starting with Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I really think watching this week's practice, feeling B.T. out there, specifically Wednesday, Thursday, not as much counting the bonus day. He practiced the best I've seen him practice," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"I mean that. Truly believe that. Told him that and really expect him to show up and make some huge plays for us as we go. And look, you don't have to go and be anybody but the best version of B.T.J. and that's going to be damn good enough.”
Thomas is still the talent that looked like a surefire No. 1 receiver a year ago. He is merely in a rough patch. But with Hunter not returning anytime soon, the Jaguars need Thomas to get back to his self sooner and not later.
