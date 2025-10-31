Everything Jaguars HC Liam Coen Said About Travis Hunter's Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had some big news on Friday, with head coach Liam Coen announcing an IR designation for star rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Watch Coen's Comments Below
For a partial transcript of Coen's comments, read below.
Q: On the adjustment to the game plan losing Hunter just a few days prior to the game?
Coen: “Yeah, there was some tweaks that had to be made for sure. But I really do—it's not like anything like this is ever seamless. But we have dealt with in training camp all the way through, all spring of days that he was on defense, the offense didn't have him and vice versa.
And so, we've operated. Now, I'm not saying it's ever easy, but I do believe and have a lot of confidence that man go out guys, let's go, let it rip, play, have fun, cut it loose and it's on us obviously to put them in a position to be successful and the plan has to do with that. So, there was a little tweaking that had to be done, but honestly the guys all handled the great.”
Q: On if Hunter’s injury forces them to be more aggressive at the trade deadline?
Coen: “No, I think we'll look at, assess some of those situations, but again I’ve got confidence in the guys that we have. And getting them these opportunities and sometimes it's like, ‘Man, guys, let's just go play ball.’ Let's just go execute what we know how to go execute at a high level. I have a lot of faith in these guys to be able to step up and regardless of the situation, it's never fun dealing with it. And I know those guys feel for Trav, but they know what's at stake in terms of the opportunity that they all have but I don't think they're all going to go looking out like they've got to go be anything but the best version of themselves.”
Q: On his initial thoughts about Hunter’s absence?
Coen: “Yeah, you just feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything. But he's in good spirits right now, and minor setback for a major comeback. That's just the way it's got to be.”
