Early Week 4 Injury Reports Give Jaguars Key Edge Over Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need every edge they can find in Week 4, and one may be developing.

The Jaguars and their Week 4 foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, released their second injury reports of the week, and a pattern has seemed to establish itself that would seem to favor the Jaguars: the overall health of both rosters.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday Injury Report

The Jaguars had the following players listed as limited in Thursday's practice: running back LeQuint Allen (hip), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb), defensive tackle Albert Regis (elbow), cornerback Christian Braswell (knee), cornerback Montaric Brown (hamstring) and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee). Cornerback Jarrian Jones (hip) was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bengals had quite a few players listed as limited or as non-participants. Safety Jordan Battle and safety Bryan Cook were both limited for the second day in a row, while cornerback D.J. Turner was also added to the injury report with an ankle injury and listed as limited. Safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, and guard Dalton Risner also have not practices this week.

Those are some significant names for both teams, but here is the difference: the Jaguars know they will have most of their players on Sunday, if not every single one of them. Albert Regis missing last week's game with an elbow injury made him just the second Jaguars player from the first 53-man roster to miss a game due to injury in the first three weeks after defensive end B.J. Green.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a game that could easily come down to the final drives based on how these two teams normally play each other. The war of attrition, even this early in the season, could already play a factor in these types of games where one score could easily settle the contest, just like the Jaguars' Week 2 battle against the Bengals a year ago.

"You can draw on a learning moment, and similar to Week 2 Denver, it's 60 minutes," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"Starting fast, it's really about the finish, and everything in between is about just going and playing fast and playing hard, but being at our best when our best is required is going to be something we need this week and knowing that these are four quarter football games in this league, and that was a great reminder.”

The Jaguars will kick off against the Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday, giving the Jaguars a chance to start 3-1 for the second year in a row under Coen.