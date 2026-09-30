Jaguars' Week 4 Injury Report Brings 1 Position Group to Focus Before Bengals Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The most represented position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' first injury report of Week 4 is a pretty significant one.

The Jaguars (2-1) are set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4 following their impressive win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Any matchup against the Bengals means the secondary will be tested by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and that is what brings the cornerback room into focus following three players being present on Wednesday's injury report.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday's Injury Report

Jacksonville had three of their five cornerbacks on Wednesday's injury report: Jarrian Jones was a full participant in practice but was listed with a hip injury; meanwhile, Christian Braswell (knee) and Montaric Brown (hamstring) were listed as limited. A hamstring injury for Brown could explain why in Week 3 he played his lowest snap count since Week 5 of the 2025 season, when he was still coming back from a training camp injury.

Braswell has been listed with an injury for the last few weeks, but this is the first injury report to feature Jones or Brown. Considering the Jaguars have a Week 4 matchup with arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, this is a situation to watch. Jones and Brown have played the most snaps of any Jaguars cornerbacks through the first three weeks, and the Jaguars will need the unit at full strength to face Chase and Tee Higgins.

"When they just dish him out a little flat route, I mean, that could go to the house. They obviously have a ton of chemistry and continuity together, a lot of trust, a lot of accumulated reps in not just practice, but in games. It's hard to find better," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Chase Wednesday.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter (12) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will take a group effort to try to slow down Chase, had a dominant outing against the Jaguars the last time these two teams played. In Week 2 last season, Chase saw a mind-boggling 16 targets and turned the, into 14 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown, with most of that production coming with Jake Browning in the game. With only Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis officially 100% healthy in the cornerback room, this is one unit that is set to be under the microscope in the days to come.

The Jaguars also had the following players listed as limited in Wednesday's practice: running back LeQuint Allen (hip), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb), defensive tackle Albert Regis (elbow), and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee).

Van Lanen, Allen, and Meyers have been limited in practice all season and will play Sunday just as they have the last several weeks. DaVon Hamilton injured his back in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos but returned to that game. He was then limited all week but was able to play in Week 3 against the New England Patriots without an injury status attached to him, going on to have a dominant performance.

Regis missed the Patriots game with the elbow injury, though Coen expressed confidence in him being available in Week 3 when speaking Monday.

“I would think ready to go this week, I would think," Coen said. "We'll have to look at what it looks like in practice this week. I got to see what it looks like on Wednesday. It wasn't something that should be out, more than this past game. We were kind of being smart with him this week. He probably could've gone. I'll get a better idea Wednesday what he looks like at practice.”