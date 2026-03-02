3 Standout Interior OL From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. Next up: interior offensive linemen.

Iowa IOL Logan Jones

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (OL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iowa has long has a history of putting out top-notch offensive linemen. Heck, an Iowa center might completely reset the center market forever in the next week with Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. And while Jones does not have Linderbaum's pedigree entering the draft, he is an interesting prospect with a plus-athletic profile.

Jones had the best 40 of all offensive linemen at 4.90 and posted the second-best three-cone (7.46s) and shuttle (4.59) times among all offensive linemen, including tackles. He is clearly a skilled mover, and the Jaguars have already shown just how valuable of a trait that is in Liam Coen's aoffensive system.

Kentucky IOL Jager Burton

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Coen certainly will be able to give the Jaguars good insight into Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jager Burton; as will run game coordinator Brian Picucci. Each was at Kentucky in 2023 when the Wildcats switched Burton, a four-star prospect and the top in Kentucky, to center in the spring. Burton has been able to make a home between center and the guard ever since.

Burton didn't have great jumps, but his movement skills certainly stood out with a 4.94 40-yard dash that was six among all offensive linemen and third among interior linemen. This included a solid 1.76 10-yard split, too. He is a name to watch moving forward.

Texas A&M IOL Chase Bisontis



Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year's class, it is hard not to mention Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis here. He ran a 5.02 40 and had an impressive 32-inch vertical, which put the final touches on one of the cleanest offensive line evaluations in this class.

Bisontis already had the tape, experience, and production to make himself a top pick. Now he has the athletic profile, too. If he was there in striking distance for the Jaguars in the second-round, he could be one of the top targets possible.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.