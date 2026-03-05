Finding the Top Free Agents With Ties to Jaguars' Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With free agency just a few days away, the time is nearly here for the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars to start to take shape.

The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have plenty of decisions to make once the tampering period begins. Whether it is deciding the futures of top players such as Devin Lloyd or Travis Etienne, or finding out how to reinforce the Jaguars' needs, there are big moves ahead.

When it comes to potential targets in free agency, it always makes sense to look at players with ties to the coaching staff, whether that is head coach Liam Coen or his assistants. With that in mind, here are some of the most interesting connections the Jaguars' staff has to this year's free agency crop.

The Long-Shots

EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Jaelan Phillips was in Miami with both Anthony Campanile and passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo.

RB Kenneth Walker: He played under Jaguars running backs coach Chad Morton as a rookie, but whew. That will be a big price tag.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR Mike Evans: Liam Coen got a lot out of Evans in 2024, but the Jaguars do not make sense as a receiver-needy team.

TE Cade Otton: Cade Otton had a career year under Liam Coen in 2024, but he will likely cash in elsewhere.

EDGE Bradley Chubb: Chubb played for Miami when both Anthony Campanile and Mathieu Araujo were there.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Smart Fits

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare: A solid backup defensive end who is stout vs. the run and has some pass-rush production, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is the one with ties to Enagbare.

LB Quay Walker: Depending on the market, Walker could belong in the first group instead. But he had his best year when Anthony Campanile was his position coach in 2024, and he has a skill-set that could replace Devin Lloyd.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

RBs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker: This one isn't hard to figure out. Tucker and White both put up solid numbers in clear and defined roles for the Buccaneers in 2024 when Liam Coen was their offensive coordinator.

CB Rasul Douglas: A solid veteran coming off a good season, Rasul Douglas was coached last season by Jaguars passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, who served as his cornerbacks coach.

LB Eric Wilson: Wilson played the Packers in 2024 when Campanile was the Packers' linebackers coach, starting 12 games and recording 72 tackles in the process.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (55) celebrates during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bargains

DL Brenton Cox Jr.: Had his best year in 2024 when Anthony Campanile was on the Packers' staff and directed their run defense. He has positional flexibility and some past pass-rush production.

RB Ty Chandler: A rotational backup running back and return man, Ty Chandler spent a few years in Minnesota with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

DB Ethan Bonner: Appearing in 14 games for the Dolphins last season, recording two pass deflections and an interception as he played under new Jaguars passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the ball before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

