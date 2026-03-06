Jaguars Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, like the rest of the NFL, have a big week coming up.
The legal tampering period will kick off for free agency at noon on Monday. Two days and some change later, the new league year will begin, and changes will be made official for the Jaguars and other teams.
With free agency now directly on our doorstep, we will put on our general manager hat and determine who are the top targets Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his staff should pursue at the most important positions of need.
Cornerback
- Montaric Brown
- Rasul Douglas
- Kader Kohou
- Jack Jones
- Cobie Durant
We will cheat and list Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown first since he is technically a free agent. He was a key starter for the Jaguars last year and, at the right price, his return should be prioritized. Otherwise, there are some veteran safeties with ties to new passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo in Rasul Douglas, Kader Kohou, and Jack Jones, and a veteran zone cornerback in Cobie Durant who Gladstone has ties to.
IDL
- Calais Campbell
- Thomas Booker
- Benito Jones
- Tim Settle
- Jordan Elliott
We aren't including some of the top names like John Franklin-Meyers, but ultimately, this is a shallow defensive tackle group. Campbell makes sense due to his pass-rush ability and familiarity with the franchise, but Booker might be the most high-ceiling option. He was quietly solid for a bad Raiders team last season and has the versatility and run-stuffing ability the Jaguars value in their defense. Otherwise, it is a list of veteran journeymen who can fill rotational roles.
Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Eric Wilson
- Justin Strnad
- Bobby Okereke
- Alex Anzalone
It remains to be seen if Quay Walker really belongs here. He is a former first-round pick and has flashed big-time talent, so he could price himself out of the Jaguars' range fairly quickly. If he doesn't, though, he would go a long way toward replacing Devin Lloyd. Anthony Campanile has clear ties to not just him but also former Packers linebacker Eric Wilson. The rest of the list are veterans who make sense in the blitz-heavy linebacker role.
EDGE
- Kingsley Enagbare
- Dre'Mont Jones
- Malcolm Koonce
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
- Charles Omenihu
Kingsley Enagbare and Malcolm Koonce are names on here with connections to the Jaguars. Anthony Campanile was with Enagbare in Green Bay and defensive line coach Matt Edwards was with Malcolm Koonce in Las Vegas. Dre'Mont Jones could be the most fascinating option with his inside/out versatility.
Running Back
- Kenneth Walker
- Rachaad White
- Sean Tucker
- Ty Chandler
- Emari Demercado
There are a ton of former connections on this list. Liam Coen coached Sean Tucker and Rachaad White in Tampa Bay in 2024, Grant Udinski coached Ty Chandler in Minnesota, and Emari Demercado was in Arizona with Spencer Whipple. Perhaps we should add Kenneth Walker would be a pricy and aggressive move, but he did play under Jaguars running backs coach Chad Morton at the start of his career.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley