Jaguars Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, like the rest of the NFL, have a big week coming up.

The legal tampering period will kick off for free agency at noon on Monday. Two days and some change later, the new league year will begin, and changes will be made official for the Jaguars and other teams.

With free agency now directly on our doorstep, we will put on our general manager hat and determine who are the top targets Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his staff should pursue at the most important positions of need.

Cornerback

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Montaric Brown

Rasul Douglas

Kader Kohou

Jack Jones

Cobie Durant

We will cheat and list Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown first since he is technically a free agent. He was a key starter for the Jaguars last year and, at the right price, his return should be prioritized. Otherwise, there are some veteran safeties with ties to new passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo in Rasul Douglas, Kader Kohou, and Jack Jones, and a veteran zone cornerback in Cobie Durant who Gladstone has ties to.

IDL

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Calais Campbell

Thomas Booker

Benito Jones

Tim Settle

Jordan Elliott

We aren't including some of the top names like John Franklin-Meyers, but ultimately, this is a shallow defensive tackle group. Campbell makes sense due to his pass-rush ability and familiarity with the franchise, but Booker might be the most high-ceiling option. He was quietly solid for a bad Raiders team last season and has the versatility and run-stuffing ability the Jaguars value in their defense. Otherwise, it is a list of veteran journeymen who can fill rotational roles.

Linebacker

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Quay Walker

Eric Wilson

Justin Strnad

Bobby Okereke

Alex Anzalone

It remains to be seen if Quay Walker really belongs here. He is a former first-round pick and has flashed big-time talent, so he could price himself out of the Jaguars' range fairly quickly. If he doesn't, though, he would go a long way toward replacing Devin Lloyd. Anthony Campanile has clear ties to not just him but also former Packers linebacker Eric Wilson. The rest of the list are veterans who make sense in the blitz-heavy linebacker role.

EDGE

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kingsley Enagbare

Dre'Mont Jones

Malcolm Koonce

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Charles Omenihu

Kingsley Enagbare and Malcolm Koonce are names on here with connections to the Jaguars. Anthony Campanile was with Enagbare in Green Bay and defensive line coach Matt Edwards was with Malcolm Koonce in Las Vegas. Dre'Mont Jones could be the most fascinating option with his inside/out versatility.

Running Back

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker

Rachaad White

Sean Tucker

Ty Chandler

Emari Demercado

There are a ton of former connections on this list. Liam Coen coached Sean Tucker and Rachaad White in Tampa Bay in 2024, Grant Udinski coached Ty Chandler in Minnesota, and Emari Demercado was in Arizona with Spencer Whipple. Perhaps we should add Kenneth Walker would be a pricy and aggressive move, but he did play under Jaguars running backs coach Chad Morton at the start of his career.

