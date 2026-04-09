Identifying the Jaguars' Most Underrated Need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning most of the team that just won 13 games and won the AFC South, but that does not mean they are not without their needs.

The Jaguars have seen several needs talked about ad nauseam this offseason. The Jaguars seem primed to add new faces at linebacker, defensive tackle, and defensive end over the next two weeks, and likely with early selections.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But what is one underrated need that isn't getting enough attention? When looking up and down the Jaguars' pre-draft roster and depth chart, there is one that stands out: tight end.

Tight End Need

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars already know they have one of the NFL's top tight ends in Brenton Strange, so it is not to say the Jaguars are lacking at the position. He might not yet be a household name outside of Jacksonville, but those inside the Jaguars' building know how talented he is. He is a legit TE1 who can block, catch, make plays in all phases, and set a physical tone.

But behind Strange? There are legit questions, especially for a team that wants to get better at running the football. Quintin Morris re-signed with the franchise this offseason and certainly has promise, especially as a run-blocker and on special teams. He saw his role expand last year for a reason.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But it is fair to say that Morris may profile better as a team's third tight end than their second. And besides Morris, the only other tight end on the Jaguars' roster with any experience is Hunter Long, who caught 12 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

Between the two tight ends, who have a combined 105 games played between them, the two combined for just 41 catches and 354 yards and two touchdowns. That isn't to say the Jaguars need to find a star to sit behind Strange, but the Jaguars certainly need to add to this position.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts with tight end Hunter Long (84) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

That isn't to say the Jaguars' tight end need is greater than their other needs, but is one that many have seemed to overlook, especially when it comes to the Jaguars' four top-100 picks. Do not be surprised if the Jaguars draft a tight end much earlier than anticipated, because this is one room that needs a boost.

Strange will lead this unit again next year and then for years to come after that, but the Jaguars must not ignore the fact that he needs some help, too.