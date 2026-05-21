Predicting Which Jaguars 2027 Free Agents Stay or Go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a big-name class of players hit free agency this past march, but 2027's group could be even more important.

While it is entirely too early to have a grasp of exactly which way the Jaguars are leaning with each free agent, it is worthwhile to take an early look at their pending unrestricted free agents and who might stay or go.

Parker Washington

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Parker Washington is due for a big contract extension after leading the team in receiving last year. He should be in for a career season in 2026 as his offensive role expands significantly compared to his early-season role last year. Washington is a key building block for the Jaguars moving forward and should be compensated as such.

Prediction: Stay

Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arik Armstead had a strong season for the Jaguars a year ago, recording his most sacks since 2021. With that said, he will turn 33 this season and the Jaguars could use his expiring contract as a way to hit the reset button at defensive tackle. He is still the best interior pass-rusher on their roster, though, so it would not be an easy move.

Prediction: Go

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On one hand, Antonio Johnson is one of the top young talents on the Jaguars' roster and could be in for a big contract season. The Jaguars have drafted safeties in the third-round in each of the last two drafts, and one would expect for both Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey to start eventually. I think Johnson signs a deserved big deal elsewhere.

Prediction: Go

Davon Hamilton

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the main reasons the Jaguars had the best run defense in the NFL; last year was DaVon Hamilton. He had arguably the best year of his career, and he is a perfect fit for what the Jaguars want to do on defense. Another deal after this year would make a lot ofsense for both sides.

Prediction: Stay

Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Antonio Johnson, Ezra Cleveland's future is not in question due to his play. But the Jaguars just took Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 88 and took Wyatt Milum in the third-round a year ago, and the expectation should be that both players are future starters. Cleveland played well last year, but the future of the Jaguars' guard position is elsewhere.

Prediction: Go

Brenton Strange

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after the catch against against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

This might be the easiest one to answer on here. The Jaguars absolutely love Strange, and he should have a career-year in 2026. The biggest question to me is whether he signs his new deal before the season, during it, or after the season concludes.

Prediction: Stay

Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the addition of Emmanuel Pregnon during the draft, it is hard to see Chuma Edoga as a long-term piece. He has some value since he can play tackle, but so can Wyatt Milum. The Jaguars can find depth elsewhere.

Prediction: Go

Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ventrell Miller could earn himself quite a bit of money with a strong season in 2026. All signs point toward Miller starting across from Foyesade Oluokun, but I remain unconvinced the Jaguars are willing to spend serious money at linebacker.

Prediction: Go

Hunter Long

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts with tight end Hunter Long (84) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Prediction: Go

Hunter Long still has to make the 2026 roster after the Jaguars re-signed Quintin Morris and then drafted Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol. With the direction the Jaguars are going at tight end, it is hard to see a scenario where Long remains a part of the Jaguars' future at the position.

Nick Mullens

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here is my boldest call: Nick Mullens leaves next free agency to sign with the ... Indianapolis Cots who I am predicting will hire Grant Udinski as head coach. He will be QB2 as Udinski starts a new era with the Jaguars' AFC South rival.

Prediction: Go

Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) rushes for yards against New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is tough. On one hand, the Jaguars love everything Quintin Morris is about. He is tough, physical, versatile, willing to play special teams, and has earned his place on the roster. I think the Jaguars will continue to lean into rookie deals behind Brenton Strange in the years moving forward, and Morris can find a nice deal elsewhere.

Prediction: Go

Matt Dickerson

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Matt Dickerson was brought back this offseason afrer being a solid depth piece last year, but it feels like the Jaguars ae bound to make big investments at defensive tackle in the coming offseasons. Dickerson is a solid role player, but they need to elevate the ceiling of the unit.

Prediction: Go

Ross Matiscik

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have one of the best special teams trios in the entire NFL with Ross Matiscik, Logan Cooke, and Cam Little, and there is no reason to break that up. Matiscik turns 30 this season and is still firmly in his prime as one of the best long snappers in football. The value he adds on special teams due to his tackling ability would be hard to replace/

Prediction: Stay

DeeJay Dallas

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) runs the ball against against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The addition of J'Mari Taylor after the draft and then Ameer Abdullah last week means that DeeJay Dallas is going to have to truly battle for the No. 4 running back spot. Even if he wins it, though, it is hard to imagine the Jaguars continuing to add running backs.

Prediction: Go

Keith Taylor

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. (39) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Keith Taylor will have to battle undrafted rookie cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge for a spot as the No. 6 cornerback, whether on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad. Whether they bring him back next offseason likely depends on that.

Prediction: Go

Tim Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones (15) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A long-time member of the Jaguars' wide receiver room, perhaps Tim Jones is brought back next offseason as a piece of the 90-man roster before he is added to the practice squad in training camp. The Jaguars have added plenty of young receivers in recent years, though, and likely will not slow down

PREDICTION: Go

Austin Trammell

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) runs the ball during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Trammell has been a solid depth piece for the Jaguars over the last few years, and he has Los Angeles Rams ties with Liam Coen and James Gladstone. Still, it will be hard to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster in a crowded wide receiver room that has continued to add young pieces in recent drafts.

PREDICTION: Go

Yasir Abdullah

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) reacts as he walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Like a few other players on this list, Yasir Abdullah will have to win a spot on the 2026 roster first and foremost. He made the team last year and made some big plays on special teams, but the return of second-year linebacker Jalen McLeod from injury will create a legit battle. If he wins the job, he could be brought back like DeeJay Dallas, Matt Dickerson and Quintin Morris were, but I think McLeod wins out due to his pass-rush upside

PREDICTION: Go