If Jaguars Want Dexter Lawrence, Their Timeline is Evident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to make their biggest swing of the offseason (literally and figuretively) it is clear when they would have to make it.

The future of New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been of intrigue for some weeks now. Even last week, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was asked about Lawrence. He could not comment on another team's player, of course, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't consider and weigh the option.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

And within the last 24 hours there have been a flurry of updates about Lawrence and his dealings with the Giants. One from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details what kind of timeline the Jaguars would have to work on if they actually wanted to make the bold move for the NFL's top nose tackle.

The #Giants and star DL Dexter Lawrence, who have been talking about a new big-money extension, have reached an impasse, sources say.



The Giants have engaged with teams on a potential trade and that will continue. It should come to a head before the Draft. pic.twitter.com/UhNXM4WGwF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2026

The Timeline

This is a situation that only makes sense to solve at the draft, whether that is by the Giants bending the knee and agreeing to terms with Lawrence or by letting their defensive captain and star defensive tackle leave via a trade. It stands to reason that if the two teams are far enough apart by the draft, the Giants would prefer the opportunity to improve in 2026 as opposed to a year from now.

There are reasons for and against the Jaguars considering a move for Lawrence. But while there are points and arguments to be made for each stance, what can not be argued is that Lawrence is a unicorn. There are no other Dexter Lawrence's available in free agency, in trades, and all odds say not in the draft, either.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has shown a willingness to take gambles on unicorns -- just look at the Travis Hunter trade. Gladstone and the Jaguars like to make moves that can help them with the math of putting together a game-day roster, and Lawrence would certainly change the math due to his rare ability to rush the passer as a nose tackle.

But if the Jaguars were to try to land Lawrence, it would seemingly take mostly 2026 draft capital. With a general manager in Joe Schoen who should clearly be on the hot seat, the Giants feel the pressure to win now. 2027 picks would help Schoen's replacement, but not him. So naturally, the Jaguars, and the rest of the NFL, now know when they would need to pull off a move for the big man.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) speaks at a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are the Jaguars interested in Lawrence? That remains to be seen. Gladstone said last week the Jaguars had not discussed a potential move, and all impressions are that the team is focused on the draft.

But Gladstone, if anything, is a big-game hunter. Lawrence might be the biggest game of them all this offseason, so let's not count anything out, eithert.