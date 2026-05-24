What a Contract Extension Could Look Like For Jaguars' Parker Washington
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of big contracts on the horizon, and there might not be a more important one than Parker Washington.
Washington is one of several key pieces from the Jaguars' 2023 draft class who are entering a critical contract season, but it is hard to see a scenario in which he is not a long-term fixture in the franchise. But what exactly does that look like?
We take a look below at what our projections for a Washington deal, though it is worth noting that Washington's asking price could change quite a bit depending on his production in a full-time role in 2026.
What Washington Has Done So Far
After flashes during his first two seasons, in which his second year saw his production take a solid step forward, Washington took his game to another level in 2025. After an injury to Travis Hunter ahead of Week 9 led the Jaguars to elevating Washington's role, he became arguably the Jaguars' most productive receiver.
Washington set career-highs and led the team with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, while also providing a big-time value on special teams. He became one of four players in NFL history to have 750-plus receiving yards (847) and multiple punt return touchdowns (two) in a single season, joining WRs DeSean Jackson (2009), Troy Brown (2001) and Steve Smith Sr. in (2002)
"I think beyond that you saw even in Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities. That was showing itself throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp. Training camp didn't lie to us this time around," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the season.
"Sometimes those are things that you question. Hey, is this a real reflection of what we'll see come regular season? With Parker Washington, that was no fraudulent exposure. That was an accurate interpretation. When his opp [opportunity] presented itself, he certainly stepped up and helped our cause.
Similar Deals
Two recent receiver deals who could be similar to what Washington could draw would be those of Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed and Seattle Seahawks' Rashad Shaheed. Reed and Shaheed are similar style of receivers to Washington and also both provide value as returners, just as Washington does.
Shaheed signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks. $34.735 million is guaranteed, of which $22.235 million is fully guaranteed. Meanwhile, Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million deal with $20 million in guarantees. Reed and Shaheed have not shown themselves to be on vastly different levels than Washington when you compare the sample sizes, which means a deal in this range would make plenty of sense for Washington -- at least if it happens now instead of next year.
Final Projection
Looking at the deals Reed and Shaeheed signed, I have Washington getting a bit more than both of them while also not getting more than the Jaguars signed Jakobi Meyers for. I have Washington at a three-year deal worth $55 million with $25 million in guarantees. This would put Washington in a good place considering how much the Jaguars spread the ball around, while still giving him another chance to cash in sometime in the future.
If the Jaguars are able to get ahead of the curve and sign Washington to a deal like this one, it would be considered a big win. If Washington produces at an elevated rate this season now that he is in a starting role, he could command for more than $20 million a year if the Jaguars were to ever let him hit the open market.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley