What a Contract Extension Could Look Like For Jaguars' Parker Washington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of big contracts on the horizon, and there might not be a more important one than Parker Washington.

Washington is one of several key pieces from the Jaguars' 2023 draft class who are entering a critical contract season, but it is hard to see a scenario in which he is not a long-term fixture in the franchise. But what exactly does that look like?

We take a look below at what our projections for a Washington deal, though it is worth noting that Washington's asking price could change quite a bit depending on his production in a full-time role in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) tip toes the line as he is forced out of bounds by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Washington Has Done So Far

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After flashes during his first two seasons, in which his second year saw his production take a solid step forward, Washington took his game to another level in 2025. After an injury to Travis Hunter ahead of Week 9 led the Jaguars to elevating Washington's role, he became arguably the Jaguars' most productive receiver.

Washington set career-highs and led the team with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, while also providing a big-time value on special teams. He became one of four players in NFL history to have 750-plus receiving yards (847) and multiple punt return touchdowns (two) in a single season, joining WRs DeSean Jackson (2009), Troy Brown (2001) and Steve Smith Sr. in (2002)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think beyond that you saw even in Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities. That was showing itself throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp. Training camp didn't lie to us this time around," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the season.

"Sometimes those are things that you question. Hey, is this a real reflection of what we'll see come regular season? With Parker Washington, that was no fraudulent exposure. That was an accurate interpretation. When his opp [opportunity] presented itself, he certainly stepped up and helped our cause.

Similar Deals

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs the ball during the first quarter of their wild card playoff game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two recent receiver deals who could be similar to what Washington could draw would be those of Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed and Seattle Seahawks' Rashad Shaheed. Reed and Shaheed are similar style of receivers to Washington and also both provide value as returners, just as Washington does.

Shaheed signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks. $34.735 million is guaranteed, of which $22.235 million is fully guaranteed. Meanwhile, Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million deal with $20 million in guarantees. Reed and Shaheed have not shown themselves to be on vastly different levels than Washington when you compare the sample sizes, which means a deal in this range would make plenty of sense for Washington -- at least if it happens now instead of next year.

Final Projection

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking at the deals Reed and Shaeheed signed, I have Washington getting a bit more than both of them while also not getting more than the Jaguars signed Jakobi Meyers for. I have Washington at a three-year deal worth $55 million with $25 million in guarantees. This would put Washington in a good place considering how much the Jaguars spread the ball around, while still giving him another chance to cash in sometime in the future.

If the Jaguars are able to get ahead of the curve and sign Washington to a deal like this one, it would be considered a big win. If Washington produces at an elevated rate this season now that he is in a starting role, he could command for more than $20 million a year if the Jaguars were to ever let him hit the open market.