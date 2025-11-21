Inside Jaguars' Final Preparations For Arizona Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to embark on a key trip to the other side of the country in Week 12, with Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals marking the latest test in head coach Liam Coen's first season.
We watched the Jaguars' final practice for Cardinals week on Friday, and we have all of the highlights here for you.
Watch the Jaguars' Friday practice below.
The Jaguars have several players who have been banged up throughout the week, either being limited or not taking part in practice. Whether they will be available to go vs. the Cardinals remains up in the air, but the state of the depth chart in practice remains an important topic.
To see what Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had to say about the importance of practice, view below.
Q: On if a player has to practice during the week to be available on Sunday?
Coen: “It's definitely a challenge for sure. Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] and I and a couple guys were talking about it yesterday. It's just the nature of the National Football League at this time is very difficult to get a ton of meaningful ops and reps in practice. I'm talking about full speed. You can do as much jog through as possible and that's kind of where you have to go a little bit towards the end of the season with the bodies and the injuries being what they are.
The goal is to get them to Sunday, but there is a different challenge of preparing as a pro with very limited full-speed snaps in a game, especially as a younger player. That's just part of this though, so many guys have had to do it. I do believe you can do it because of the jog through, because of the walkthrough. We didn't do any full speed on Wednesday anyway, so you're talking about a couple periods on Thursday, a couple periods on Friday.
The jog through, walkthrough reps are so valuable that you have to take advantage of every one. And you the amount that you have to be locked into the plan and taking reps when others are, taking mental reps has got to be key and critical to our players that are having to take some limited opportunities this week and are expected to go play on Sunday. We can't miss those ops, so it's doable. It's just definitely harder.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.