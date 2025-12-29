The Jaguars Got the Exact Standout Performance They Needed

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into their rematch with the Indianapolis Colts shorthanded. Although they would get no sympathy from Indy since Daniel Jones and DeForest Buckner are on IR following devastating injuries. Still, the Jags were dealing with their own absences in this one.

They weren't just playing one game without cornerback Jourdan Lewis, whom they signed in the offseason and quickly became a leader for their defense. It was announced on Christmas Day that he underwent season-ending surgery to correct an issue in his foot.

Jacksonville will find it difficult to replace his production as a lockdown slot defender, a tackler, and a playmaker. Thankfully, they already had the perfect option in-house.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jarrian Jones proved that he's ready

Jarrian Jones has been incredibly impressive in his second NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, with Greg Newsome II, the addition of Jourdan Lewis, and the emergence of Montaric Brown, there wasn't too much opportunity for him to see the field consistently. He's had five games this season with three or fewer snaps on defense.

He's excelled in his limited playing time, though, earning the 15th-best coverage grade among cornerbacks from Pro Football Focus going into Week 17. Against the Indianapolis Colts, he logged 30 snaps at cornerback and came up with a game-changing interception on Philip Rivers. Jarrian Jones broke down his incredible play to jump the pass for Josh Downs:

Jarrian Jones revenge season is in full swing 😈 pic.twitter.com/esfQ650IC8 — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) December 28, 2025

"Cover 0, I knew the look that we were giving. Josh Downs, great receiver. He was in the slot. I know he's kind of like the option route runner. Gotta come out fast. Philip can't really throw the ball down the field, so my instincts kind of took over on the play. I knew I had help because I told Greg, I was like, ‘If you break the out, be there for me, because I'm gonna slip it.’ So, I just timed it right."

That interception came three plays after the Jaguars turned it over on downs inside Colts' territory on a failed QB sneak, instead of kicking a field goal to break the tie. Jones' timely play gave Head Coach Liam Coen a second crack at it, and Cam Little ended up giving Jacksonville a 20-17 lead with just over six minutes left in the game. Jones will have to continue to make big plays in Jourdan Lewis' stead if the Jaguars are going to make an extended playoff run.

To keep up with Jarrian Jones' ascension for the Jaguars, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.