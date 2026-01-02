1 Key Area Where Jaguars' Defense Has Improved Before Playoffs

A lot of ink has been spilled over the Jacksonville Jaguars' surging offense down the stretch of the 2025 NFL season, and rightfully so. This team has won seven straight games to get to 12-4 and position itself in the driver's seat for the AFC South crown and possibly even the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In that stretch, the Jags have averaged over 32 points per game.



However, it's not as if the offense has singlehandedly led the way for Jacksonville. In that same span, the Jaguars have allowed just over 15 points on average. This defense has proven that it can do a lot more than just force turnovers, although they've continued their impressive run of takeaways, too, with 12 in their last four games.



Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) works to move past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Jaguars locking down on third downs



The Indianapolis Colts showed some life in their Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers leading the charge. They came dangerously close to pulling off the upset, falling just short, 23-17. That game was only tightly contested because of the Jaguars' offense and special teams, though.



Jacksonville committed two turnovers in the red zone and another on downs in scoring position, while allowing Ashton Dulin to return two kickoffs past midfield, which led directly to 10 points for Indy. The defense was otherwise excellent, limiting Rivers and the Colts to a paltry 36 percent conversion rate on third down. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on his unit's improvement in ending opposing drives:



In the past 9 years, every team that has won the superbowl has had at least a top 11 offense and a top 13 defense. Every team that has made it has had at least a top 11 offense.



There are currently 5 teams that fit the SB winning criteria:

Rams

Patriots

Jaguars

Bears

Bills pic.twitter.com/Bmiqju0oQh — nicky (@PFF_Nicky) December 23, 2025

"I think even in the Denver game was probably a good example of guys just doing a really good job in situational football. Like we didn't have a lot of advantageous third-and-seven-pluses in that game, but we did a really good job in the third-and-short area. Short yardage, we were good. Third-and-two-to-three were actually very, very good. And a couple of those last week that came up and helped us."



"And I think some of that is guys just being more familiar with the situations, the things that we're going to do in those situations, and taking that game plan, which each week is different, from the practice field and the meeting room to the game and executing really well. So, we've gotten some really, really good execution. And I think a lot of times on third down, there's so much going on with motion and all that stuff offensively, what they're checking. Our guys have done a really good job communicating, and that also speaks to, they've been out there a little bit longer, they've been out there a little bit more."

