3 Lessons Jaguars Can Learn From Super Bowl LX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the drawing board. So are 30 other NFL teams.

Outside of the Seattle Seahawks, who handled the New England Patriots in a 29-13 blowout, the rest of the NFL is left wondering where to go from here. The Seahawks are celebrating, and the Jaguars and other teams will now work toward being able to topple them in 2026.

So, what lessons can the Jaguars learn from Super Bowl LX and use moving forward? We break it down below.

The LOS, the LOS, and the LOS

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This game looked over on the first drive of the game, solely because the Seahawks' defense did what it did all season long: dominate the line of scrimmage. The Seahawks' front seven made it impossible for the Patriots to get anything going, from start to finish, pass to run. No matter what the Patriots tried, the Seahawks' front was there to kick their teeth in.

Anyone who says teams should follow the Seahawks' defensive blueprint as a whole are as naive as they were when teams tried to replicate the Legion of Boom. They won't have the coaching or talent. But the Seahawks' commitment to building the most versatile and deepest defensive line in football won them this Super Bowl. The Jaguars should take the hint considering their own needs up front.

Jaguars Aren't Far Off

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald react after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

My most reocurring thought during the Super Bowl? This game sure looked a lot like the Week 6 Jaguars-Seahawks game. The Jaguars' got cleaner quarterback play that day than the Patriots had, but the Jaguars' 20-12 loss looked eerily similar. The Seahawks bashed in the Jaguars' offensive line, and the Jaguars' defense played tough but could not prevent a few key explosives.

All in all, it felt like the Jaguars played the Seahawks better than New England did. The Seahawks won by eight points, but Cam Little also missed a field goal and an extra point. Two kicks made and the Jaguars would have had the Seahawks in a one-score game with a real chance to win. The Seahawks were better than the Jaguars in 2025, but the Jaguars aren't all that far away from the champs.

AFC Questions Entering 2026

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The AFC certainly didn't have a strong playoff showing in 2025. Missing the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson certainly played a role, but the AFC was simply the weaker conference in 2025. Even the teams with the two best records, the Patriots and the Denver Broncos, were deeply flawed teams. There is a reason it felt like the Jaguars had a real chance to run the table if they got past the Buffalo Bills.

Entering 2026, the Jaguars have as good of an argument as any team to be AFC favorites. They have defeated the Broncos and Texans. The Ravens and Bills are going through plenty of change, and the Chiefs are coming off the worst year of the Reid-Mahomes era. And after that performance, good luck making an argument for New England.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.