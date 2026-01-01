How Jaguars Are Playing Fast and Loose

The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a fast start in the 2025 NFL season, but that statement really only applied to their record. They may have jumped out to a 4-1 mark, but they were slow to get going in all other facets of the game. Jacksonville ranked just 25th in first-quarter points per game going into its Week 8 bye.



At times, their pace felt absolutely sluggish, with the snap routinely beating the play clock by just a hair. Now and then, Head Coach Liam Coen will still have to burn a timeout to ensure that his team is properly lined up and ready to run the action to his vision, but the Jaguars have certainly been setting their own pace lately.



Jaguars have found their tempo



There's been a long-running theory that Trevor Lawrence sometimes overthinks things. He was always a quick processor in college with the Clemson Tigers, but the game looked much more difficult for him in his first few years in the NFL. That may have just been the advanced speed of the pros catching up to him, but it also might have been the restrictions on his ability to play freely.



Against the Indianapolis Colts last week, T-Law showed a bit of what he could do when he's unleashed. The Jacksonville Jaguars got the ball back at their own 40 with just under a minute left in the first half. Lawrence would march his team 44 yards in just 31 seconds, scrambling twice and completing both of his first two passes. Unfortunately, the drive ended when Germaine Pratt intercepted his fade attempt to Parker Washington, but the Jaguars' offense was absolutely buzzing up until that point.



One of the rare mistakes Trevor Lawrence has made during his terrific stretch of the last month. Germaine Pratt makes a great play as the match flat defender on Parker Washington. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/JYOBZzBZKa — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 31, 2025

Jacksonville media asked him about how he and his team have been able to find a groove in two-minute drills lately: "I think just sometimes, to be honest, getting on the ball in tempo has been some of our best possessions, especially early in the season. I think now we've settled into more of a rhythm offensively, and we've been just better overall. But early in the season, I remember that was something, really one of the best things we did was get on the ball and go."



"And I think guys just going out playing, not thinking, gets the passing game clicking a little bit, and we've just been really efficient... You want to take the big plays when they're there, but if you can get the drive started, a lot of times that helps. Especially with the better field position now, you get a couple first downs, and with Cam as our kicker, you can kick it from just about anywhere. So, I think having that confidence, you play pretty free too, because you’ve got a guy that can make it from anywhere."

