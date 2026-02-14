The 1 Jaguars' Position That Will Be Defined Most By Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will see some positions impacted more than most within the next month.

Next March will kick off the free agency window, and the Jaguars will know exactly who and how many pieces will be departing for new teams. The Jaguars and the James Gladstone -led front office will, of course, make their own moves and fill specific needs ahead of the NFL Draft in April.

With that said, there is one position that stands out above the rest when it comes to the potential impact free agency can have on it: running back.

Fate of RB Room

The Jaguars have a few big names set to hit free agency, led by Devin Lloyd defensively. But on the offense, there is no bigger name than running back Travis Etienne , the former first-round pick who has produced three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in four attempts with the Jaguars. Etienne had perhaps the best year of his career in 2025, and it would be a tough blow if Etienne left.

If the Jaguars do have to replace Travis Etienne, there are different paths they could take. All, however, will involve some change to the running back room, which is why we should see some clarity for the Jaguars' running back room based on their actions next month.

If the Jaguars hope to replace Etienne by simply promoting both Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen up the depth chart a spot, then they will still need to add a third running back. Liam Coen has made it clear that his offense requires three running backs, and the Jaguars got usage out of all three last year. That is when the Jaguars could decide if they want to add a third running back via the draft or free agency.

If the Jaguars decide Tuten and/or Allen are not the answers to replace Etienne as the official No. 1 running back, then the Jaguars will have to find a new leader of the room. This could be either a veteran starter such as another big-name running back on the market or a mid-tier free agent. Or, the Jaguars could spend one of their top-100 picks on the position.

We will know after free agency exactly how the Jaguars plan to attack the position. If there is not a new running back added at some point during the free agency process, then the Jaguars will have to turn their focus toward the draft but, more likely, toward Tuten and Allen.

