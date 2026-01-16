Ranking the Jaguars' Greatest Position Needs for 2026 NFL Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime is undertaking its first full offseason together. Last year, it wasn't until mid-February that the team hired its new general manager, James Gladstone. At that point, he only had a few weeks to prepare for free agency. Thankfully, he's a quick worker.



Now, he and the rest of the Jaguars' brass are tasked with sustaining a roster that won the AFC South while also upgrading it to give the team its best chance at winning the Super Bowl. This won't be an easy feat, especially considering that Jacksonville doesn't have its own first-round pick this year and won't have much cap flexibility, either. Gladstone and the Jaguars will have to pick and choose which position groups they'll address this offseason.



What position groups should the Jaguars tackle first?



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Linebacker



Devin Lloyd is the most prominent free agent for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. James Gladstone and the brass elected not to pick up his fifth-year option. He responded with a career season, possibly pricing himself out of the team's budget. Unfortunately, the Jaguars don't have a great understudy in waiting for his off-ball role, either. They'll either have to open the checkbook to re-sign him or replace him through the draft or free agency.



Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30) react after recovering the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

2. Cornerback



Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome II, and Christian Braswell are all free agents this offseason, leaving the Jaguars with only three rostered cornerbacks with real experience: Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, and Travis Hunter Jr. Both of the latter two suffered season-ending injuries this year. Chances are, Jacksonville will bring back at least one of its free-agent corners, but this roster could still stand to add another one anyway, especially since Hunter Jr. is still expected to play wide receiver, too.



Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) celebrates after Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) intercepted an errant pass from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during late third quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Safety



Like Lloyd, Andrew Wingard is also a free agent this offseason. Unlike Lloyd's WILL spot, the Jaguars do have some potential in-house replacements at free safety. Antonio Johnson stepped up big time this season and has the ball skills and range necessary to play alongside Eric Murray. However, Murray is 32 years old and has missed a good amount of games with injury throughout his career.



The return of 2025 third-round pick Caleb Ransaw might be enough to flesh out Jacksonville's backline, but if he's not ready, the team could stand to add some depth here.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Defensive Tackle



Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, and Maason Smith should all be back next season, but Austin Johnson is a free agent, one whom Jacksonville will likely let walk. Unfortunately, the Jaguars didn't get much production from him or Smith this year. Hamilton was an absolute force in the middle of the defensive line, but Armstead faded down the stretch, especially after his mysterious hand injury.



Regardless, adding another interior lineman would do wonders for this team's depth and rotation.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. EDGE



Between Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Dennis Gardeck, the Jaguars are pretty set at EDGE, but it never hurts to have another option to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Danny Striggow and B.J. Green II both had encouraging snaps as undrafted free agents, enough for the Jaguars to bank on their futures.



Still, practically all of Jacksonville's EDGE rushers are pocket-collapsers that mostly win with power. Adding a fast ball to the Jaguars' defensive arsenal, someone with top-tier pursuit and bend, could change the geometry for this defense.



Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Tight End



Jacksonville has a rising star at tight end in Brenton Strange and two solid depth pieces with Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt under contract. Quintin Morris is a free agent after some encouraging play on a one-year deal, and it wouldn't be surprising to see James Gladstone try to bring him back on another bargain contract. It'd be nice to see the Jaguars add another difference-maker in the passing game at tight end, but it's hardly the biggest need on the roster.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. Offensive Line



James Gladstone stated during his season exit interview that he expects everyone who played along the offensive line for the Jaguars this season to be back next year. All of them are under contract for 2026, but there was speculation that Walker Little could be traded or even waived to free up cap space. It doesn't seem like that'll be the case, unless Gladstone was just throwing a smokescreen.



Jacksonville could use another guard to upgrade its fifth starting spot, but its depth and versatility along the line are undeniable.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Running Back



Travis Etienne Jr. is hitting the open market after a tremendous 2025 season. Unfortunately, he might have priced himself out of the budget, too, just like Devin Lloyd. Jacksonville has Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. on the roster, with both rookies showing their worth in different ways. The Jags will likely want to add a premium option to their practice squad in the case of an injury, but they could be fine with their running back rotation as is.



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Wide Receiver



Wide receiver went from a hole in the roster for the Jaguars to an embarrassment of riches for this team. With Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Travis Hunter Jr., and Austin Trammell on the roster, they're deep and talented at wideout. Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick will probably both be allowed to walk, with Chandler Brayboy signed to the practice squad. Jacksonville could add another piece, preferably a speedster who can stretch the field, but it's definitely not a need.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) bobbles the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. Quarterback



Trevor Lawrence is here to stay. He proved that he's every bit the franchise quarterback the Jaguars needed this season. Nick Mullens is a solid backup who can reasonably run the offense if T-Law has to miss any time. Of course, if Lawrence misses a significant chunk, then Jacksonville is doomed anyway, so there's really no reason to worry about adding a better QB2.

To which positions the Jaguars end up prioritizing in free agency, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.