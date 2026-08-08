Winners and Losers From Jaguars' Scrimmage: Backfield Stands Out in Big Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of risers during Friday's 'Teal and White' scrimmage, and it is time to take stock on who impressed and did the most for their stock.

So, who are the winners and losers of the Jaguars' Day 8 scrimmage? We break it down below.

Winners

5 RBs. Really!

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Bhayshul Tuten (33) carries the ball during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen seemed very upbeat about his rushing attack after the scrimmage on Friday, and it is easy to see why. Genuinely, five of the team's six running backs had at least one play where they made an impression, which says quite a bit considering the overhaul of the unit and just how early we are into the Jaguars' padded sessions of practices. A look at those running backs below ...

Bhayshul Tuten was consistently picking up five-yard (or more) gains up the middle of the defense, and he also had a nice gain around the edge. While the play did not result in a catch, he was also targetted on a screen on the first drive of the day.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. got consistent short-yardage work, and he had one of the day's angriest runs with a eight-yard gain near the goal line where he picked up steam and ran through contact.

LeQuint Allen caught a red-zone touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence and was also seemingly on the field for every key third down for the starting offense.

Ameer Abdullah had a big gain on a screen and a big run around the edge … both against the starting defense. He looks like RB4.

J'Mari Taylor had a late touchdown against the backup defense and showed some legit speed on a few other carries.

Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski instructs wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington has been the Jaguars' go-to weapon all camp, and Friday was one of his best days of camp. Washington has been able to get open at all three levels of the field with relative ease, and he did this again during the scrimmage with several catches in which there wasn’t a defender within several yards of him. Save for one miscommunication between him and Trevor Lawrence downfield, each one of his targets was an incredibly productive one.

Brian Thomas Jr. also had another solid day, catching two third down passes from Lawrence as well as a touchdown in the middle of the field. He did drop one pass, but it was one of his only drops of camp and the entire spring offseason program, and he otherwise looked like a reliable and explosive option throughout the day.

Young Edge Rushers

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) hits the blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars made a bet on internal development over outside improvements when it came to the defensive end room this offseason, and so far it has been a positive proposition. The Jaguars have seen each of Danny Striggow and B.J. Green take leaps this offseason with Green looking the most dominant player on the field for many of the reps on Friday, while rookie defensive ends Wesley Williams, Zach Durfee, and Bryan Thomas Jr. all flashed in their own right. Add in a few strong rushes from Jalen McLeod and it was a good day for the Jaguars’ young pass-rushers.

It will be important for this group to continue to take steps, especially with joint practices and preseason games kicking off next week. But the early returns on this group have been strong enough to perhaps put away some early fears about the depth of the Jaguars’ young pass-rusher group, at least at the start of the season.

Ventrell Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is far too early to start calling any jobs won on either side of the ball, but especially when it comes to some of the Jaguars’ tighter battles. Amongst those battles is the linebacker job between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs that has been back-and-forth since the day camp kicked off last week. With that said, there were some positive developments for Miller during Friday’s scrimmage.

If I had to give either of the two linebackers an edge just in terms of snaps with the starting defense, it would likely be Miller. He went out there with the starting defense on the first drive and got plenty of run with the first-team defense, making a few nice stops against the run in the process of doing so. It was a good day for his case to win the job.

Losers

OL Depth Chart

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (79), left, drills on offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars’ offensive line has seen better days. The unit entered training camp with only two notable injuries (left tackle Cole Van Lanen and right guard Patrick Mekari), but the first eight practices have taken their toll. By the end of Friday’s practice, the Jaguars also had Walker Little, Chuma Edgoa, and Emmanuel Pregnon out of the lineup. This meant Wyatt Milum at right tackle and Jonah Monheim at right guard, which had mixed results in the passing game.

That trickle down of injuries also led to the Jaguars’ backup offensive line playing with a host of third-team players against the starting defensive line. That lopsided battle went exactly the way you would have expected it to.

Backup Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Nick Mullens (14) throws during the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We mentioned the main reason why the Jaguars’ backup offenses struggled to move the ball at times, but that doesn’t change the fact that the only two takeaways came from the unit. Nick Mullens threw an interception to Montaric Brown downfield and Chandler Brayboy fumbled a screen after Jalen Huskey knocked it out of his hands.

The Jaguars needed all of their depth to step up at one point or another last season, and eventually they will need several of the players from the second-team offense. They will need better days from them when that day comes than they got on Friday.

Kicking Operation

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39), punter Logan Cooke (9) and long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) walk on the field during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little and the Jaguars' special teams unit had been absolutely perfect through the first seven days of practice, but they had their first hiccup of camp after the offense's first touchdown of the day. Little missed his extra point wide left, though it is tough to say whether the missed kick was a result of Little just being off or due to the operation as a whole. But for a unit that had been literally perfect to this point, the missed extra point was a bit of a jarring moment to kick off the scrimmage. Little did make several field goals after that, however.