3 Best Reasons Antonio Johnson is Jaguars' Clear 2026 Breakout Candidate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Breakout candidates come in all shapes and sizes, depending on the team of course. Last year, the Jaguars saw the likes of Parker Washington, Devub Lloyd, Brenton Strange, Montaric Brown, and even Trevor Lawrence have breakout seasons.

So, who will it be this year?

All things considered, it does not figure to be much of a mystery this time around. The Jaguars have a few different options depending on what your definition of a breakout season is, but the clear-cut candidate to take the mantle this year is Antonio Johnson, and here is why.

His 2025 Performance

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) effectively end the game on an interception against New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith (82) ends the during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson was quite simply one of the most productive safeties in football last year. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded safety in the entire NFL despite starting only nine games. In terms of safeties, Johnson ranked 63rd amongst safeties last season (63rd!) but was third amongst all safeties in interceptions with five, proving to be one of the most impactful defenders in football last year on a per-snap basis.

Now, turnovers are tricky. Johnson had just two interceptions in his first two seasons, and both of those came all the way back in 2023. Whether it was an outlier in terms of production is the question that Johnson's play will have to answer this season, but there are reasons to believe that it was instead the start of a big rise for the former Day 3 pick.

Johnson was used all over the formation last season, taking snaps as the deep safety, box safety, in the slot, and even as a dime linebacker. The same way that, say, Nick Emmanwori was the biggest chess piece for the Seahawks, Johnson was that player for the Jaguars. The fact that he turned that role as a spot starter and No. 3 safety into the best year of his career suggests he is in a perfect place in Anthony Campanile's scheme.

With Campanile returning to the Jaguars' sideline this season, Johnson should be one of the players who benefits the most. Johnson was exactly what the Jaguars' secondary needed last season, and another year in Campanile's system should pay off for every party that is involved.

His New Role

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was certainly a strong offseason for Johnson. The Jaguars had a starting spot open on the depth chart when Andrew Wingard's contract expired in March and he signed a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and it was clear throughout the entire course of the offseason program that Johnson is who would step into it. There has also been a shift for Johnson in terms of not just the depth chart, but also in terms of the leadership structure of the room.

Johnson has often been one of the youngest safeties on the Jaguars' roster, but that has certainly changed entering the 2026 season. Johnson is now the second-most experienced safety the Jaguars have on the roster, and his elebated role as a leader also boosts his status in the franchise's short- and long-term plans moving forward.

There is also the fact that Johnson's new role means, more than anything else, he is set to play the most snaps of his career. Johnson played 60% of the snaps for the Jaguars' defense a year ago, and that number could rise to, frankly, near the high-90s once it is all said and done. Wingard never really came off the field for the Jaguars, and it would be surprising if Johnson did.

Johnson thrived last year playing a contributing role. This time around, though, he will get the entire load of snaps needed to make an impact that nobody can ignore. Johnson arguably already had a breakout of his own last season, but 2026 could, and maybe even should, be better.

The Perfect Timing

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the current state of the Jaguars' safety room , this feels like perfect timing for Johnson to have his true breakout season. There does not seem to be any scenario that could play out in the safety room that would prevent Johnson from playing the biggest role of his career in 2026, and it also happens to be at the perfect time.

Johnson is in the best system he has ever been in, has the most momentum he has had since being drafted, is coming off the best year of his career, and so on and so forth. He is entering a contract year with everything going his way, and there is no reason that he can't do the same thing this year that Devin Lloyd did last year.

If Johnson does that and manages to meet each expectation that has been set for his fourth season, that perfect timing could turn him into one of the NFL's highest-paid safeties a year from now. That is how high his ceiling is.