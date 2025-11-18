2 Encouraging Fantasy Stats from Jaguars' Demolition of Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got the dominant offensive showing they've been waiting for under Head Coach Liam Coen. Going into Week 11, the team had notched some truly impressive wins — a 26-10 blowout of the Carolina Panthers in the season opener, a road upset over Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, and a primetime nailbiter against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, the offense was still far from perfect in even those contests. The Jaguars got enough from their attack in those games to get wins, but they also left plenty on the table. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, they made sure to leave no crumbs, dominating en route to a 35-6 victory in which Logan Cooke was relegated to just a holder on extra points, as Jacksonville didn't punt even once.
Can Jaguars keep this up?
1. 1.6 rushing yards before contact
The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to punish the Los Angeles Chargers' defense on the ground. In the win, they tallied 192 total yards rushing on 4.1 yards per carry. Removing Trevor Lawrence's five attempts for nine yards brings that average up to 4.4 yards. Travis Etienne Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, and even LeQuint Allen Jr. definitely did their parts, but the offensive line deserves the bulk of the credit.
Jacksonville averaged 1.6 yards rushing before contact against LA, a testament to the push it was able to get in the trenches. The common denominator for the Jaguars in their wins this season has been their success in the ground game. If the offensive line can sustainably create this advantage throughout the remainder of the year, all of the Jaguars' fantasy players will serve to benefit.
2. 8 pressures allowed
The O-line didn't just win in the run game. They also did a fantastic job keeping Trevor Lawrence clean. The Jaguars quarterback didn't have his most productive statistical showing, but he looked more in command than in any other week this season.
With a clean pocket around him, T-Law was able to complete 64 percent of his passes and repeatedly make the correct reads — aside from his interception, of course. Jacksonville didn't need him to sling it much in this one, as he only had 22 dropbacks, but Lawrence has shown the ability to be a great game manager if he's adequately protected.
If the Jaguars can get good push with their offensive line, they can establish the run. If they can establish the run, they can make life easier on the frontline. If they can make life easier for the frontline, Lawrence can get comfortable. If Lawrence can get comfortable, Jacksonville's offensive ceiling is significantly raised. It all starts in the trenches.
Get all of the Jaguars' most pertinent fantasy stats from each game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.