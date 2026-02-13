Liam Coen Knows Exactly What the Jaguars Must Avoid in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a 2025 season that will be remembered for years to come. The primary objective of the entire franchise, though, is to ensure 2025 will go down as more than just a good memory.

Instead, the Jaguars will hope to use their first-place season in 2025 as a launching point for sustained success. The Jaguars have won divisional titles before fading into obscurity the following years, such as after the 2017 and 2022 playoff seasons. Now, Liam Coen needs to guide the Jaguars to a different reality.

The good news for the Jaguars? It appears Coen knows this as well as anyone, and he is using it to set the tone for the 2026 offseason.

Coen's Message

In a video released by the team of a Jaguars' coaching staff meeting this week to kick off the 2026 offseason, Coen details exactly what the Jaguars will have to guard against when setting their goals for this season.

What are we doing to separate ourselves? #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/5Ck687w5K7 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 13, 2026

"When it comes to our edge, right? We are trying to constantly trying to find our edge, right? And as we go into Year 2 -- Year 1 extremely important, right guys? For setting the tone and establishing the way we want to operate, and the way we want to play, and going through that. I think we did that," Coen said.

"There is no year more important than year two. There is no year. Because man, let's be honest. There has been a lot of one-hit wonders. That is the reality. And so, what are we doing to separate ourselves to make sure that never happens? So that we take the next step as a team."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen is right in a lot of ways. Each year there are teams fresh off a playoff run that think they have arrived before being hit right between the eyes by reality. The Jaguars were that team in 2018 with a losing season just a year after an AFC Championship game appearance. That season led to the Nick Foles season in 2019, which led to the one-win season in 2020, and so on and so forth.

Jacksonville looked prime to escape this fate in 2023, a year after the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence got hot at the end of the year, won the AFC South at 9-8, and then mounted an all-time comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round before a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the next week.

Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) watched the video replay board during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Jaguars failed to take advantage in 2023 despite an 8-3 start. The Jaguars lost five of their last six games, missing the playoffs at 9-8 and setting up the beginning of the end of the Doug Pederson era. There are reasons to think this time will be different, but the fact Coen already has it on his radar is as good as a sign as any.

