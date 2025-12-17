The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to gain a lot of attention. The national media and detractors around the league have done their best to ignore this team throughout the season — and frankly, the history of the franchise — but the Jags have made it impossible to pass them up now. At 10-4, Jacksonville is nearly a lock to make the playoffs and could be hosting a game this postseason.



However, it's becoming increasingly clear that no one has paid attention to the Jaguars. They might be forced to watch this team from here on out, but reading, watching, or listening to anything about this team outside of the local beat and a few notable exceptions will have fans perplexed by all of the inaccuracies about what Jacksonville has done this season. These are just some of the misconceptions going around about this team.



Jaguars are sorely misunderstood



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence has finally arrived



Trevor Lawrence had arguably the best game of his career against the New York Jets. There's no denying that. He finished with 330 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-32 passing, while rushing for 51 yards and another score on five attempts. He became the first player in NFL history to reach those numbers in a single game.



However, anyone who's saying that Lawrence has finally broken out this season is wrong. While Head Coach Liam Coen has coaxed some significant development from his new quarterback, it's just not true that T-Law has never been this good before. He's had his ups and downs and inconsistencies throughout his career, but between 2022 and 2023, he had 8,759 total yards and 55 touchdowns to 38 turnovers for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The excellence has always been there; he just needed the right system and support around him to find consistency.



Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

2. Jaguars are not real contenders



The Jaguars are not squeaking by into the playoffs. They're currently at the top of one of the most competitive divisions in football, while handling one of the tougher schedules in the league this season. Jacksonville has had a lighter stretch in the second half of its campaign, but it's gotten to where it is right now thanks to a 6-4 mark after a gauntlet to begin the year.



The Jaguars aren't just coasting by their inferior competition anymore, either. They're downright obliterating teams lately, with Lawrence sitting in the fourth quarter of three straight contests. Jacksonville might not be perfect, but neither are any of the other squads in the playoff field. They might not be favorites, but it's certainly not inconceivable that the Jaguars could win it all this season.

