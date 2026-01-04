What AFC South Title Meant to Jaguars HC Liam Coen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, once again, are champions.

The Jaguars absolutely blew the doors off the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, defeating their rivals 41-7 as they clinched their first AFC South title since 2022. And for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, it is clear what the win meant.

Watch Coen Discuss Below

Coen and the Jaguars had one of the best regular seasons in the entire history of the franchise and, as a result, have set themselves up for at least one home playoff game. While nearly all predictions had the Houston Texans on top of the AFC South entering the season, the Jaguars and Coen never stopped working toward their goal. And on Sunday, they realized it.

"I think it's -- you never know going into a season what it's going to truly look like because every year is so much of its own entity. You're only trying to focus so singularly on getting better each week and improving and not trying to live in the results," Coen said after Sunday's win.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen celebrates on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I think that's something that we've tried to do since we got here was really focus on the process of phase 1, phase 2, phase 3, OTAs, training camp, and just live in those moments, which is, I think, what allows you to now enjoy these kind of moments to where you win 13 games, a lot of records and stuff that are really cool for these guys, both individually and collectively as a team. To win the division in year one for sure, very special, but a lot of work to do still."

Coen and the Jaguars started the year on a hot note, winning four of their first five games and picking up statement wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. After their only multiple-game losing streak of the season hit in Weeks 6 and 7, the Jaguars finished the season 9-1 over their last 10 games and seemingly won games every kind of way one game can.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen (obscured) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I'm very proud of this group, the resilience, the resiliency of this group, the mental toughness of this group," Coen said.

"Obviously started a little bit hot in ways and then had a tough stretch. You're up 20 in the fourth quarter and end up losing a game, and then to turn this thing around, and for these guys to stay the course, keep allowing us to keep coaching, they're a fun, special group to be around."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike McCoy greet after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC North title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

