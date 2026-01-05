Jaguars Biggest Challenge Awaits After Winning AFC South

One of the great turnarounds in the 21st century has been completed as the Jacksonville Jaguars go from 4-13 to 13-4, winning the AFC South for the first time under head coach Liam Coen to secure their most wins since 1999 and end the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

It is a remarkable feat for the Jaguars, one that their fans and the residents of Duval County have been waiting for many years. A new coach and front office have revitalized a culture in the organization that has been missing for a long time, and now the time has arrived to showcase their talents in front of the entire world for a chance to play in Super Bowl LX.

However, this weekend's home playoff game at EverBank Stadium will not be an easy battle as they host the Josh Allen-led sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills. For a new regime and a team in unfamiliar territory, this will be their biggest challenge yet.

Bills present Jaguars' biggest challenge

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) proudly wears his AFC South Division Champions hat during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have everything in front of them. They have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put up career numbers this season; a secondary that secured 22 interceptions for the season; a pass rush that is getting better and more lethal by the week; and a run game that was strong earlier in the season, with the chance to pick up against a lowly Bills run defense.

However, the Bills have Josh Allen, one of the best quarterbacks in the game and arguably the best one in the entire field. He gives Buffalo a chance off of his abilities alone, and does not have to worry about the fear of beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, with potentially the best shot he has had to sweeping the board in the AFC heading into the postseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jacksonville has more than proven its worth as a legitimate contender for the Lombardi Trophy. However, it's a fair question to ask whether they have the same playoff magic that could be distributed by Allen. Still, while this challenge may seem supreme in nature because of a singular force, the Jaguars are ready for the opportunity as the celebration is well underway.

"I'm very proud of this group, the resilience, the resiliency of this group, the mental toughness of this group. Obviously started a little bit hot in ways and then had a tough stretch," Coen said. "You're up 20 in the fourth quarter [against Houston] and end up losing a game, and then to turn this thing around, and for these guys to stay the course, keep allowing us to keep coaching, they're a fun, special group to be around."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen celebrates on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Lawrence is not only celebrating a division title but the birthday of his daughter, Shea, who turns one year old this week. The fifth-year quarterback went through some inconsistencies throughout the season before catching fire in November to turn in a great season.

"It's been an awesome year. Just to finish it this way, to be able to win the division, obviously, it took a lot of focus and grit throughout the season and just taking it one week at a time," Lawrence said. "We had some ups and some downs, and you look at how we're playing now, I feel like we're playing our best ball at the most important time going into the playoffs. It feels awesome. It's not easy to do."

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC North title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the preparation for the biggest game in franchise history begins on Monday. They know what is at stake and who they will have to stop to get to the divisional round. It is only up from here for these Jaguars.

