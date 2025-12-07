Duval Delights in Jaguars' Divisional Domination of Colts
Wow. Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. I was the only one who predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Indianapolis Colts by multiple scores on our roundtable this week, but I never would have had the audacity to call something like this. Needing a win to take a true lead in the AFC South race, the Jaguars absolutely obliterated the Colts at home, 36-19.
The game wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests, either. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard was able to lead a scoring drive over Jacksonville's second-team defense in garbage time, but Nick Mullens was already in for the Jaguars after they went up 36-13. This contest could end up having even more ramifications on the playoff race and the division than initially expected.
The fans deserved this one
The forecast for this Week 14 divisional showdown expected rain at some point. It didn't start really coming down until well into the first half, but once it started, it never stopped. The precipitation was thought to be an advantage for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Florida residents over the Indianapolis Colts, who play in a dome when the weather isn't fair. However, Trevor Lawrence isn't exactly the most trustworthy quarterback, even on a sunny day. No one could say they were fully confident that he'd be able to overcome the rain in a big spot.
He stepped up hugely, though, tallying 244 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers on 17-of-30 passing. He also did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing four times for 16 yards. The rain caused him to sail a couple of throws, but he wasn't rattled.
Tim Patrick has made some plays for the Jaguars since they traded for him in the preseason. Coming into this game, though, his most memorable play had to be when he failed to turn around while he was wide-open against the Arizona Cardinals, which would have allowed Jacksonville to avoid going into overtime. He bounced back in this one, reeling in five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
He wasn't the only Jaguars wide receiver to have a day. Jakobi Meyers notched four catches for 39 yards and a score himself. Liam Coen also gave him three designed runs for nine yards. Brian Thomas Jr. looked like himself for the first time in a long time, reeling in three catches for 87 yards, two of which were deep balls from Lawrence.
The biggest story from this game wasn't the Jaguars' performance, though. It won't even be Jacksonville taking a one-game lead over the Colts in the division. Instead, it'll be centered around Daniel Jones, who was playing on a fractured fibula and injured the Achilles tendon in his other leg, dropping back to pass. Jones is likely to be out for months, which threatens Indy's chances not just for the AFC South but to make the playoffs at all.
