Duval Delights in Jaguars' Divisional Domination of Colts

Wow. Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. I was the only one who predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Indianapolis Colts by multiple scores on our roundtable this week, but I never would have had the audacity to call something like this. Needing a win to take a true lead in the AFC South race, the Jaguars absolutely obliterated the Colts at home, 36-19.



The game wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests, either. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard was able to lead a scoring drive over Jacksonville's second-team defense in garbage time, but Nick Mullens was already in for the Jaguars after they went up 36-13. This contest could end up having even more ramifications on the playoff race and the division than initially expected.



The fans deserved this one



The forecast for this Week 14 divisional showdown expected rain at some point. It didn't start really coming down until well into the first half, but once it started, it never stopped. The precipitation was thought to be an advantage for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Florida residents over the Indianapolis Colts, who play in a dome when the weather isn't fair. However, Trevor Lawrence isn't exactly the most trustworthy quarterback, even on a sunny day. No one could say they were fully confident that he'd be able to overcome the rain in a big spot.



He stepped up hugely, though, tallying 244 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers on 17-of-30 passing. He also did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing four times for 16 yards. The rain caused him to sail a couple of throws, but he wasn't rattled.



For those wondering at home, since the Jakobi Meyers trade Trevor Lawrence is first in the NFL in Success Rate — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 7, 2025

Trevor Lawrence's confidence is going up every single game. Look at this throw. He was struggling so much in the vertical passing game, so it's huge to see such a precision placement pass.pic.twitter.com/SV9JDYbmEO — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) December 7, 2025

Trevor Lawrence in his last 4 games :



9 Touchdowns

60% completions

885 passing yards

W/L : 4-0



Franchise 🔥 #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qM8z0twRd3 — Yard Line Yoda (@YardLineYoda) December 7, 2025

Man, Trevor Lawrence has been excellent today*



*this does not mean his next pass will be excellent

*this does not mean his next game will be excellent

*this does not erase past sub-excellent games

*this does not guarantee future excellent games

*life is an interminable mystery — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 7, 2025

Trevor Lawrence since he put on the play call sleeve. pic.twitter.com/OAms0bobpH — The System (@tealtalk) December 7, 2025

Trevor Lawrence every year when it’s time to play the Colts in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/PrcBvz0Igd — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 7, 2025

Tim Patrick has made some plays for the Jaguars since they traded for him in the preseason. Coming into this game, though, his most memorable play had to be when he failed to turn around while he was wide-open against the Arizona Cardinals, which would have allowed Jacksonville to avoid going into overtime. He bounced back in this one, reeling in five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.



Tim Patrick 5-78-1 today ... WITHOUT THE GLOVES pic.twitter.com/RPM0eC9ZkO — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 7, 2025

Trevor to Tim Patrick! Jags up 28-10.



INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/KFDAj9fo4u — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

Tim Patrick!!! Tell your sister I’m sorry — 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐒𝐙𝐍 🌴💫 (@PremierNasir904) December 7, 2025

He wasn't the only Jaguars wide receiver to have a day. Jakobi Meyers notched four catches for 39 yards and a score himself. Liam Coen also gave him three designed runs for nine yards. Brian Thomas Jr. looked like himself for the first time in a long time, reeling in three catches for 87 yards, two of which were deep balls from Lawrence.

Brian Thomas Jr Today:



6 Targets



3 Receptions



87 Receiving Yards



29.0 Avg



We are returning to rookie szn form 🙂‍↕️#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/y2UF9H8IqS — Gravy 🌴Travis Hunter SZN 9-4🌴 (@TravisHunterSZN) December 7, 2025

The Trevor Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr deep ball connection is SO BACK! #Jaguars https://t.co/6sf71E905L — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 7, 2025

Brian Thomas Jr ONE HANDED catch up the sideline pic.twitter.com/SYtBeNo2uG — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 7, 2025

The biggest story from this game wasn't the Jaguars' performance, though. It won't even be Jacksonville taking a one-game lead over the Colts in the division. Instead, it'll be centered around Daniel Jones, who was playing on a fractured fibula and injured the Achilles tendon in his other leg, dropping back to pass. Jones is likely to be out for months, which threatens Indy's chances not just for the AFC South but to make the playoffs at all.

“He brought the Colts back is what he did. He was a brave NFL QB. And in this house Daniel Jones is a hero. End of story” pic.twitter.com/9cnPBVk5MC — Brian Regan (@RapSheek) December 7, 2025

Daniel Jones gave it his all.

Daniel Jones never quit.

Daniel Jones battled through injury.



Just awful to see him go down like that. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 7, 2025

Organizational malpractice to have Daniel Jones playing through a literal broken leg.



Even in a tight playoff push, the Colts shouldn’t have put him in this position. It’s another example of how reckless teams can be with players on expiring deals.



pic.twitter.com/oTHanqrTuY — Michael Sicoli (@Michael__Sicoli) December 7, 2025

Daniel Jones we will NOT forget this season pic.twitter.com/xHRKh2BUrs — Ben Houselog (@benlikessport) December 7, 2025

