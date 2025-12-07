Why Jaguars Need Jakobi Meyers to Reach Another Level vs. Colts

Jakobi Meyers has been an incredibly fruitful addition for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they acquired him ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. In just four games, he's already been worth the price the team paid to get him: a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Since coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders, he's already tallied 18 catches on 21 targets for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Across a 17-game average, he's on pace for 76 catches, 1,041 yards, and eight scores, and that's including the Houston Texans' game when he played a very limited number of snaps.



Jacksonville is 3-1 with Meyers on the roster, and it's no coincidence. His presence downfield has added another dimension to the Jaguars' offense, giving Head Coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence a weapon they can trust to make contested catches over the middle and create extra yardage after the reception. He could be in for another huge game in Week 14's divisional showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.



Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars should lean on Jakobi Meyers



Jakobi Meyers has wasted no time building a rapport with Trevor Lawrence since coming to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's already emerged as one of the young quarterback's favorite targets. Both T-Law and Head Coach Liam Coen have spoken on Meyers' coveted ability to always make himself available downfield and how his picturesque route-running naturally commands attention from the eyes of QBs.



Since his first game with Jags (Week 10), here's how Jakobi Meyers has produced:



85.7% catch rate (2nd)

2.75 yards per route run (3rd)

61.9% first down + touchdown rate per target (1st)

85.7% +EPA reception per target (1st, by a lot)



Perhaps the best deadline acquisition — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 3, 2025

It also helps that he hasn't dropped a single ball since arriving in Duval. With Parker Washington questionable for Sunday and a forecast predicting a steady rain, the Jaguars will need Meyers' sure hands more than ever in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts that could determine the fate of the AFC South division. Pro Football Focus's Michelle Magdziuk is predicting a big day for Jacksonville's newest wideout:



"Jakobi Meyers has led the Jacksonville Jaguars in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns since being traded to the team prior to Week 10. He is averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game with the Jaguars, and has had back-to-back weeks with 15-plus points, including a season-high 21.3 points performance in Week 13. This is a solid matchup for Meyers as the Indianapolis Colts have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards and ninth-most points per game to the wide receiver position in 2025."

