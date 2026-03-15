Ranking the Jaguars Offseason Moves So Far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been one of the more active teams in free agency, but that doesn't mean they haven't made some important decisions.

While the list of the Jaguars' offseason moves to this point is a bit limited, it doesn't mean we can't take stock of the Jaguars' offseason choices so far. Here they are, ranked from the smartest down the list.

Re-signing Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) reacts to breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars made sure keeping Montaric Brown would be a key priority entering the offseason, signing the former seventh-rounder to a three-year, $31.8 million deal hours before he was slated to speak with other teams as a part of the legal tampering period. Brown was amongst the most productive zone cornerbacks in football last year, plays against the run, and is a proven culture fit.

Bringing Brown back was a move the Jaguars absolutely had to make, and they did so without paying a steep price. By doing so, Gladstone has made sure the Jaguars don't have to be forced into an early cornerback pick just because they have a need at the position. Keeping Brown and doing so at that cost is the kind of move good franchises make.

Letting the big FAs walk

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had some big names hit free agency this year in the form of linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne, who signed big deals with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, respectively, not long into free agency. But the big reason each did not re-sign with the Jaguars is that the Jaguars previously put their money into keeping Brown, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen.

Etienne had a lot of production and big moments for the Jaguars, but Jacksonville needed to improve its running game. It is hard to do that by paying the previous running back $13 million a year. As for Lloyd, the Jaguars got a great season out of him after three so-so ones, and letting him walk will likely net them a fourth-round pick. Having Anthony Campanile tasked with finding his replacement should have made that decision that much easier.

Adding Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had to make a move at running back in the wake of Etienne leaving for the Saints, and they went with an option that head coach Liam Coen was more than familiar with. Coen coached Rodriguez at Kentucky and oversaw him having a tremendously productive season, and a few years later they are back again.

Rodriguez doesn't have a large sample size during his career as Washington did not give him a notable role until last season. Rodriguez thrived with that expanded role, however, and his power-based game perfectly meshes with Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.

Re-signing Dennis Gardeck

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just because this moved is ranked fourth does not detract from it. Keeping Dennis Gardeck on a short two-year deal at a cheap price was a smart move from James Gladstone, giving the Jaguars insurance at both SAM linebacker and with their pass-rush depth as they continue to explore ways to develop both spots.

Gardeck was a valuable piece for the Jaguars last season, and he more than earned his spot on the Jaguars' depth chart moving into 2026.

Pass-Rush standstill

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big hole currently on the Jaguars' roster is pretty clearly along the defensive line. The Jaguars have a great edge duo in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker , and two solid defensive tackles in Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton, but there is a real lack of depth for a unit that was already too hit or miss at getting to the quarterback.

In fairness, teams are not exactly letting top pass-rushers hit the market regularly. And those that do become available are not cheap, which is an issue for the cap-strapped Jaguars. With that said, the lack of investment in the pass-rush to this point puts a lot of pressure on the rest of the Jaguars' offseason.