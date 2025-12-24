3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars-Colts Rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a key rematch in Week 17, and there is plenty on the line.

So, how do we think the Jaguars' road tilt with the Colts will play out this time? We break it all down below in this week's bold predictions.

Jaguars Contain Taylor Again

The Jaguars did a terrific job bottling up Jonathan Taylor in their previous matchup, which was arguably as big of a reason for the defense's success that day as the Colts' quarterback situation. The Jaguars allowed the Broncos get a few too many explosive rushes last week, and I expect the Jaguars to make it a focal point as they prepare for the Colts.

Taylor has a long history of playing well against the Jaguars in Indianapolis, but the Jaguars' run defense has been legit all season because they tackle well and play gap-sound football. I predict an under 4.0-per carry day for Taylor this time around, forcing the Colts to lean on the passing game throughout the second half of the contest specifically. That is a scenario the Jaguars should welcome.

Brian Thomas Jr. Catches Two TDs

The Jaguars' offense has had several different players catch a hot streak during their stellar winning streak, from Parker Washington, to Brian Thomas Jr., to Brenton Strange, to Jakobi Meyers. It is tough for defenses to zero in on any one player because the Jaguars have been comfortable at spreading the ball around, and I think this week Thomas is the one who will benefit from it.

The Colts' defense has had big issues in recent weeks and it doesn't look like they have the team speed to keep Thomas in check deep. The Broncos threw all of their resources at making sure Thomas didn't beat them deep, but they did so with the NFL's best cornerback. The Colts do not have that, and I think Thomas responds with two touchdowns.

Jaguars Allow 0 Sacks Again

The Jaguars' offensive line has had some stellar performances this season, including in the last matchup with the Colts. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wasn't even touched the last time these teams play, and I would expect for that to repeat again this week even with DeForest Buckner returning to the lineup.

The Jaguars' line has had some clear patterns. They can struggle with elite units such as the Seahawks and Broncos, but they can easily handle average fronts like the Colts have. I think we see them pitch another shutout in terms of sacks this Sunday.

