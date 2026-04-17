25 Best NFL Draft Fits For the Jaguars Ranked Round-by-Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few nights away, and few teams have at much at stake as the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Jaguars do not pick until No. 56 due to the Travis Hunter trade, they hold 11 draft picks next week -- including four in the top-100. With that in mind, here are our 25 prospects, ranked round-by-round, that we believe are perfect fits for the Jaguars and their future.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Worth noting: we followed Arif Hasan's consensus board to match fits for the Jaguars based on where they pick in each round, to try to represent the proper value.

Round 7

25) BYU WR Chase Roberts

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

We have talked about BYU's Chase Roberts a few times when it comes to the Jaguars, and there are a few reasons why. He is a team captain, an older prospect with a lot of experience, and he is a 6-foot-3 receiver with special teams upside. Those are a lot of the things the Jaguars look for on Day 3 and at wide receiver. They missed on Jake Bobo, but Roberts has the potential to develop into that kind of player.

24) Texas Tech DL Skyler Gill-Howard

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Skyler Gil-Howard (0) prepares to rush against the Oregon State Beavers in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Skyler Gill-Howard is one of my favorite late-round options for the Jaguars. He is a twitchy and explosive interior pass-rusher who likely would be drafted much higher if not for an injury in October that sidelined him for the season. I love his developmental potential as a disruptive three-technique, and the Jaguars need to find options there.

23) Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

It is not hard to make the case for Luke Altmyer, or a number of other quarterbacks -- for the Jaguars in the seventh round, considering they have three picks in that range. Altmyer does a great job as a point guard in the passing game, which makes up for the lack of play-making. He seems like an ideal QB3 for the year.

22) Texas Tech DB Cole Wisniewski

Cole Wisniewski has extensive experience on special teams, can function as a safety deep down the depth chart, and he has all of the off-the-field intangibles that would qualify him to be intangibly rich. The Jaguars can afford to take a safety with the idea of him being a special teams ace, and Wisniewski is exactly that.

21) Buffalo LB Red Murdock

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock (LB17) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another late-round option we have highlighted throughout the offseason, Red Murdock checks a lot of the Jaguars' linebacker boxes. He is an older prospect with a ton of production and experience, and he is elite at forcing turnovers.

Round 6

20) Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings

Another player with a focus on special teams, Robert Spears-Jennings also had a stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. He would give the Jaguars plenty of upside with their backup safety role.

19) Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the leaders of the Indiana defense, Mikail Kamara is an expereinced and productive edge rusher who wins with effort and tenacity. In terms of fitting what the Jaguars are about from a culture standpoint and play-stylepersepctive, then Kamara makes a ton of sense.

18) Wyoming TE John Michael Gyllenborg

While John Michael Gyllenborg is far from a finished product at tight end, he is an interesting athlete and would give the Jaguars a dynamic threat in the passing game to develop in the coming years behind Brenton Strange.

17) Miami WR C.J. Daniels

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A big-bodied receiver who could be a plus-addition to the running game, C.J. Daniels is the type of receiver the Jaguars just do not have on the roster right now. Adding him to the mix would be a nice change of pace.

Round 5

16) Utah TE Dallen Bentley

An older tight end prospect, Dallen Bentley has shwon some legit chops as a pass-catcher but it is as a blocker where he shines the most right now. It is hard to imagine the Jaguars don't love the way he plays the game.

15) Kentucky OL Jager Burton

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the first coaches to see Jager Burton make the transition to center? Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Coen knows what Burton can do, and this would give the Jaguars some solid depth along the interior.

14) Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil

Another big receiver who fits what the Jaguars are missing in the offense, Reggie Virgil also has special teams value. He led Texas Tech in receptions last year and showed he can win at all three levels of the field in the process.

13) Memphis OT Travis Burke

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

One of the most popular offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft, Travis Burke is a massive lineman with the potential to grow into a starting tackle. He makes all the sense in the world cosndiering what the Jaguars have value on defensive tackles before.

Round 4

12) Penn State DL Zane Durant

One of the top gap-shooting defensive tackles in the class, Zane Durant would give the Jaguars the juice they are missing at the defensive tackle position. He might be a situational player early on, but that is perfectly fine value here.

11) Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another linebacker we have identified as a potential Jaguars target, he is intangibly prosperous after transitioning to linebacker during a baseball career. He has started a ton of games and brings a lot of production and versatility to the linebacker room.

10) Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott

Another older and experienced linebacker prospect, Keyshaun Elliott, has a lot of production as a blitzer that should stand out to the Jaguars as they look to replace Devin Lloyd. Elliott would be a potential Week 1 starter.

Round 3

9) FSU DL Darrell Jackson

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A massive defensive tackle prospect, Darrell Jackson might have a capped ceiling as a pass-rusher but he should make a big difference to any defensive tackle rotation. The way he destroys run blocks will be highly valued by teams like the Jaguars.

8) Miami OL Markel Bell

The Jaguars have taken looks as massive offensive tackles in the past (Fred Johnson), and Markel Bell's 2025 tape as Miami's left tackle is legit. He has the potential to be a starting tackle in a few seasons.

7) Florida CB Devin Moore

Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) works out during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Were it not for injuries, Devin Moore might be in the conversation to be a first-round pick. He showed the ability to thrive in man or zone during his time at Florida, and he would be worth the dart throw for the Jaguars.

6) North Carolina State TE Justin Joly

Justin Joly is not like many tight ends this Jaguars regime has been involved with, which almost makes him more interesting. He can be a legit mismatch option for teams looking to expand their 12 and 13 personnel packages.

5) Georgia TE Oscar Delp

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A legit blocker who has production, testing metrics, and really everything else going in his favor, Oscar Delp is my top tight end prospect for the Jaguars. Delp could be an impact player as a blocker or pass-catcher rightaway.

Round 2

4) Northwestern OL Caleb Tiernan

Caleb Tiernan has the ability to play either tackle spot or even guard, and he has the production and traits worth investing an early pick in. We would not be shocked to see him end up as the pick at No. 56, even if he is taking a semi-redshirt year in the process.

3) Florida DL Caleb Banks

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I know there are plenty of concerns with Caleb Banks' foot injury history. But frankly that is the only reason he is on this list to begin with, otherwise he would be far outside the Jaguars' draft range. When healthy, Banks has the best tape of any defensive tackle in the class by far.

2) Georgia DL Christen Miller

While Christen Miller is not going to project as a top-tier pass-rusher, he is a dominant run defender who can line up in a variety of roles and techniques. He can still be good enough as a pocket-pusher, too, and he might be one of the most consistent prospects in the entire draft. He seems like a guy Anthony Campanile would love.

1) Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman Gabe Jacas (52) of Illinois lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It is hard for me to think of a better fit for the Jaguars at No. 56 than Gabe Jacas. The Illinois product was a productive team captain who showed he can win as a defensive end or outside linebacker, and he is as tough and physical as they come in this draft. He has real upside as a pass-rusher, and he would help the Jaguars in their mission of making Travon Walker a mismatch piece.