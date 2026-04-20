3 Most Interesting Things We Heard From Jaguars' Offseason Program Kickoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- School is officially back in session in Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially kicked off the 2026 offseason program on Monday, bringing the majority of their veteran locker room back into the building as they begin to build toward Week 1. We were boots on the ground to hear the team's leaders sound off on Monday, and here are the most interesting things we heard.

Liam Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will certainly have big aspirations and expectations for his team this season. After rolling through the second-half of last season and finishing with a 13-4 record, the Jaguars know they are not sneaking up on any teams this season. They will have to put their best foot forward and attempt to improve from last year, or 2026 will just be a repeat of 2018 and 2023.

So for Coen, what does that look like? When it comes to the offense specifically, the Jaguars could use a lesson in less is more. Coen was asked what will change about his offense and what new wrinkles could be added, and he said the Jaguars are actually looking to strip-down last year's set up and simply focus on what they do best -- at least when it comes to the spring.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Honestly, if anything, we really looked at the self-scout throughout the offseason. Where are the areas in which we can improve? And what's not even worth it. So honestly, if anything, it was addition by subtraction," Coen said.

"I'll be honest, it was a lot of man, ‘How can we get better at these core concepts? And what's not worth it,’ especially not in the spring ... So, really it was a lot more subtraction this offseason and looking at what concepts do we not need right now to just go get good at a few things and try to emphasize those things."

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about year one and year two as the head coach during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We already know where Coen believes the Jaguars must improve on offense . He has hammered home the point that the Jaguars need to run the ball better than they did down the stretch last season, and he also noted that being better on third-down and in the red-zone is a critical piece to those improvements.

But now, we also know how the Jaguars and Coen are approaching those improvements. That seems more important than anything else at this point in the offseason process.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence was all smiles on Monday, and it is not hard to see why. This time a year ago, Lawrence and the Jaguars were entering the first days of the Coen era as he and his staff began to implement their new schemes and cultures. Lawrence was also coming off shoulder surgery and one of the toughest seasons of his career.

This time around, there is no first day of school jitters about the new teacher, no surgery to recover from, and no reason for Lawrence not to feel good entering the 2026 season. This is the most continuity Lawrence has had in his career considering the supporting cast, coaching staff and schemes, and he isn't afraid to say that it makes a difference.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So starting today, I feel like obviously we're a lot further ahead than we were last year and a lot of work to be done," Lawrence said.

"We have to build a bunch of chemistry, we have new guys and there's a lot of guys to get up to speed. But as far as I think our core and guys that were here, the comfort level with the offense, with each other, the chemistry, all that stuff is a nice carryover, but you still have to go and like I said, put the work in this year.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence and the Jaguars have to prove themselves again in 2026, but the fact that Lawrence feels this way doesn't mean nothing. Last year there was hope for Lawrence under Coen. Now, there is confidence and a clear direction and trajectory. That could pay off in ways for the Jaguars this offseason that they have not seen in quite some time.

Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen has been here before. He was front row and center in 2023 when the Jaguars failed to improve upon their 9-8 record from the year before, and he will be one of the most important pieces to ensure this doesn't happen again. This time around, the Jaguars won't be relying on top picks and big-money free agents to spark their success. They will be leaning on players like Hines-Allen.

That is why it was so important for Hines-Allen to point out that comfort and complacency will not be a part of the Jaguars' offseason program. When asked if the team felt "at ease" entering this offseason now that they know what to expect from Coen and his staff, Hines-Allen quickly brought a reality check.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Nobody’s at ease. I think we should all still be on our—we’ve got to come in with the expectations of this is a business at the end of the day, and if you come in complacent, then things are not going to end well for you," Hines-Allen said.

"So, for me, man, this is a day-to-day operation for me to come in and execute and be at a high level, come in with a smile on my face always, but know that this job doesn't last forever and take advantage of each moment. I think we all know that, too."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates his sack on Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (10) during the first quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hines-Allen, Lawrence, and other veteran leaders like Travon Walker, Jourdan Lewis, and several others will be critical towards the Jaguars' ability to never get complacent. If the Jaguars have a strong, player-led program that is able to motivate itself and keep their own edge instead of simply getting caught up in headlines, then they will move in the right direction.

Judging from Hines-Allen's comments on Monday, it certainly appears the Jaguars have that kind of locker room moving forward. Now, they will just need to prove it come September and beyond.