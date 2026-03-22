3 Underrated Running Back Prospects For Jaguars to Consider

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2026 NFL Draft, just over one month away, with 10 picks to utilize, though none of them in the first round.

Despite signing Chris Rodriguez in free agency and two other established players in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., the Jaguars should still consider adding a running back through the NFL Draft. James Gladstone has his hands full in his second offseason as general manager, but he could find some underrated gems in the backfield with these three running back prospects in the draft.

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) celebrates on the sideline after a long touchdown run in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Adding a fourth running back to the roster is not the worst idea, especially if it is someone who could provide return game value. One of my favorite Day 3 running backs has to be Claiborne, a standout tailback from Wake Forest who terrorized opposing run defense for the past couple of years.

Claiborne is a home run-hitting tailback with tremendous explosiveness, creativity in the open field, and sustainable speed to win foot races and take the ball the distance. This is a smaller running back, though, and one who may have a limited role at the next level. Even if that were to be the case, he is a dynamic jitterbug out of the backfield who can be a terrific change-of-pace runner.

Adam Randall, Clemson Tigers

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Once a highly recruited wide receiver, Randall played running back in the final games of the 2024 season due to injuries at the position before fully transitioning this past year. Not only is Randall a big running back at six-foot-3, 232 pounds, but he is a terrific athlete as well, making him one of the most intriguing running back prospects in the draft.

Randall is still learning how to be patient behind the line of scrimmage and make quick decisions in the creases provided. However, he offers the power, balance, pass-catching prowess, and explosiveness to be an impact running back at the next level, and Jacksonville could be the home to do it.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Once upon a time, Singleton was considered one of the top running backs in the country as a former five-star recruit from Reading, Pennsylvania. However, inconsistencies and average ball security led to the hype dying down quickly. Yet, the talent remains to be a standout player and possibly a better pro than college player.

Singleton has the athleticism, balance, violence in pass protection, vision, and patience to be a future starting running back in the NFL. He must clean up his ball protection and find more consistency as a runner, but every team, including the Jaguars, should be looking to draft him for a chance at something special.