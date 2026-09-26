3 Defensive Tackles the Jaguars Should Immediately Consider Trading For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If there is one clear need that has popped up for the Jacksonville Jaguars through the first few weeks of the season, it is the interior pass-rush.

Perhaps that changes on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The defending AFC Champions will be without starting right guard Mike Onwenu and will be starting veteran backup Greg Van Roten in his place. This is a matchup the Jaguars must try to take advantage of.

If the interior pass-rush does not improve in a key game against the Patriots, the Jaguars should consider exploring the trade block. They have the edge rushers, but the lack of interior pass-rush has been noticeable. The Jaguars' defensive tackles have a combined five pressures according to NextGen Stats, a number that will need to increase as the season goes on.

So if this is a path the Jaguars have to go down, which names would make sense for the front office and coaching staff? We break it down below.

Carolina Panthers DL Bobby Brown III

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Brown did not have a great first season with the Panthers, playing just 23.9% of the snaps. He played a bigger role in Week 1 to start the year before missing Week 2 with injury, but he should be back on track now. But the Panthers also have a defensive line with other guys like Cam Jackson, Aaron Hall, and rookie Lee Hunter who could all get snaps next to star defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The Jaguars likely would have a tough time fitting the contract of Daron Payne unless they move any of their players who have not yet produced. Brown would be an easier deal to make, and he is still a talented a player with some juice who could give the Jaguars another option to win one-on-ones in the running game. He does not have as much as a pass-rusher, but he could help them in games like their Week 2 loss against the Denver Broncos. He'd be one of their better run defenders.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Moro Ojomo

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo had a breakout season in 2025 with six sacks, and he could be the next Eagles defensive tackle who is able to cash in. The franchise has produced countless defensive tackles who have earned big deals in past years, including one in Milton Williams who the Jaguars are set to play on Sunday. Ojomo is in a contract year and could be seen as a Greg Newsome-type addition in the context of maybe he sticks around, maybe he doesn't and the Jaguars get a compensatory pick.

Ojomo has gotten off to an efficient start to the year as a pass-rusher, posting a career-best 10% pressure rate through the first two weeks. He is exactly the type of pass-rusher the Jaguars would need to provide a quick spark, he is relatively cheap, and the Jaguars have the ammo to make such a move. This is a fit that would make a lot of sense if the Eagles get a big enough offer. He could cost a higher picker than you think, though.

Green Bay Packers DL Karl Brooks

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks (94) is shown at training camp Friday, July 31, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a woeful start, and they could quickly go into sell mode. Karl Brooks is their most-utilized defensive tackle and is one of their few players who is not really falling apart right now, but if they keep losing then they might be willing to part with the contract-year player for a draft pick, especially if they are facing a rebuild and potential coaching staff change.

Brooks is not a game-changing interior pass-rusher, but he is a solid player who would give the Jaguars more production than they are currently getting. Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will likely know him well from his days with the Packers as well. Like Ojomo, the Jaguars could also play the compensatory pick game with Brooks after the season.