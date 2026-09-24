3 Questions Jaguars Must Answer Entering Patriots Test: Will They Lean on Bhayshul Tuten?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big one on Sunday.

Sitting at 1-1 after their Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars are set to host the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

So, what questions must the Jaguars answer in Week 3 as they look to get back on track against Mike Vrabel and the Patriots? We break it down below.

Will the Jaguars Give Bhayshul Tuten a Larger Workload?

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has taken the early steps toward a big year two leap, and it is already time to start wondering when the Jaguars will really let him take the backfield's top spot and run with it. Tuten has technically been their top running back this year based on snaps, carries, and overall touches, but it feels like the Jaguars could certainly do more to emphasize him as a lead back like they did a year ago with Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars must get Tuten more carries. Big flaw last week. By the way, were it not for a great man play by Hufanga, Tuten has a TD on the little screen but Hainsey couldn’t get out to block Hufanga, who made a great play. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) September 23, 2026

"I think we're going to lean on him more and more," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday. "He's done some great things and his vision seems like he's seeing it well. I think he's a guy too, the more settled in he gets and kind of gets in a rhythm and routine, kind of like most guys, honestly, that's football. It helps to get settled in. He sees it better and better and breaks a lot of tackles, has that speed. Would love to see him crease one here soon, see that speed because he can fly. I think that's coming. We’ve just got to keep trusting it and giving him opportunities. I think he's doing a great job.”

This feels like the week to do it. The Patriots have the scheme and defensive front that could make things difficult on the passing game like the Broncos did, and a heavier dose of Tuten could be what the Jaguars need for the offense to bounceback from their 13-point effort in Week 2.

How Will the Jaguars Slow Down Milton Williams & Christian Barmore?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one thing the Jaguars' offensive line struggled with the most in Week 2 , it was stopping interior pressure. Broncos All-Pro defensive tackle Zach Allen took over the game at multiple points and kept the Jaguars' passing game off rhythm as a result. The bad news for the Jaguars is that the Patriots have two defensive tackles capable of getting quick pressure in the form of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

"It just happens faster. It happens faster when you have guys on the inside that get an edge and when you get edged in pass pro on the interior, it’s on the quarterback that much quicker, opposed to being on the edge," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday. "Obviously, we struggled with it a little bit last week with Allen [Broncos DL Zach Allen] specifically and got a huge test this week with Barmore [Patriots DT Christian Barmore] and Williams [Patriots DT Milton Williams], specifically. It's those guys, the quick wins are the ones that are the tough ones to sustain because he just feels it."

This week will be a big test for the offensive line as it comes off a rough performance against the Broncos. But it will be especially important for the trio of interior blockers in Emmanuel Pregnon, Robert Hainsey, and Ezra Cleveland to be at their best this week.

Can the Jaguars Limit Drake Maye's Explosive Plays?

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye was one of the best big-play quarterbacks in football a year ago, leading him to become the MVP runner-up. He has a cannon for an arm, is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football thanks to his scrambling ability, and he has never been afraid to test tight windows. With that said, the 2026 season has not started quite as well for Maye in terms of generating explosive plays.

Via NextGenStats: "One year removed from leading the league with 0.71 EPA per dropback and finishing third with 0.86 points per dropback on downfield throws, Maye's -0.21 EPA/DB ranks third-lowest while his -0.01 points/DB is second-lowest. Four of his 15 downfield pass attempts have been intercepted in 2026 after just six picks on 182 such attempts in 2025."

In short, Maye has been more mistake prone and has not made quite as many big plays in a small two-week sample size. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have given up far too many explosive plays through the air through the first two weeks, which was also the defense's fatal flaw a year ago. Something will have to give this weekend.