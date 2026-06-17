3 Lingering Questions Facing Jaguars' Offense After Offseason: Sorting Out WR1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The offseason program has wrapped up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was quite an active and entertaining month-plus of practice work at the Miller Electric Center.

While there were some answers presented throughout the course of OTAs and last week's mandatory minicamp, there are still questions facing the Jaguars that will determine the entire course of their season -- especially on the offensive side of the ball.

So, what are the lingering questions facing the Jaguars' offense after the offseason program? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen laughs with coaches before the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do the Jaguars Need a WR1?

The Jaguars' passing game seems like it will be a headache for two parties: opposing defenses and fantasy football enthusiasts. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have each spent time this offseason expounding on the advantage the Jaguars get from having a receiver room with the talents of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. There are plenty of mouths to feed, and nobody can really guess where the ball will go.

Watching Thomas Jr. take over the offseason program and become the Jaguars' spring/summer MVP certainly raises the question of whether he will revert back to being the alpha of the room that he was two years ago, but he wasn't alone. Meyers had a strong offseason program and he should be even better in his second year with the Jaguars considering he doesn't have to learn the offense the same day he gets off a plane.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Parker Washington, there is no question that he will see more of a role on offense this year than he did at the start of last season. He stepped into a starting role after Hunter's injury post-bye week, and the expectation is for him to return to that role and run with it. Add in tight end Brenton Strange and the Jaguars have no shortage of pass-catchers.

The Jaguars' deep receiver room will lead to plenty of people attempting to find out who will be the No. 1 receiver. But I think the better question is .... does it really matter? Do the Jaguars need a No. 1 target, or are they better off having so many quality weapons that they can spread the ball and volume as they see fit? That question will be answered this season, but I think we already know the answer.

How Will the RB Room Shake Out?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The position group that had the most eyes on it entering the offseason program was the running back room. Bhayshul Tuten is entering his second season and has plenty of fans inside and outside the building, while the addition of Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the Jaguars' only free agent in March placed quite the importance on the new veteran running back. But with all of this said, Rodriguez's injury during the offseason made it impossible to get any clarity on how the room might shake out come Week 1.

This might have been the case even if Rodriguez was healthy, considering it is tough to evaluate the running back position without pads on. But without the Jaguars' biggest offseason addition on the field for the last month, it is hard to say whether Tuten has staked his claim to the lead running back role, or if Rodriguez will take over once he's healthy.

The Jaguars' reported interest in J.K. Dobbins in free agency only opens the running back room to more questions. For such an important position group in Liam Coen's offense, the questions are set to remain here until, well, they don't.

Is This Trevor Lawrence's New Normal?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with the media after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence had the best year of his career in 2025, with Liam Coen taking his game to levels he never had quite reached before. It took a little bit for Lawrence to get there, but the Jaguars' franchise quarterback hit his stride over the second-half of the season and it appears the sixth-year passer has not strayed from that hot streak. Lawrence had the best offseason program of his career, and it is fair to ask whether this is his new normal.

Coen himself has seen the steps forward Lawrence has taken just in his command of the offense and what his job is on each play and concept. That was the biggest leap Lawrence took from Week 1 to Week 17 a year ago, and it certainly appears that his development and progression has now slowed down since his hot streak to end the 2025 season.

"Obviously, when we get into game planning, there's always going to be little tweaks and things that come up, but the meat and potatoes of the system, what we're hunting up, what we're looking for out of each play, he's got a very calm mind, I agree with that. He's able to just call a play, see it, visualize it, and then go and just play. Just go play," Coen said this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You're not thinking about your footwork. You're not thinking about what is my footwork on this drop or on this concept? What is the difference in some of those drops? Look, we're still coaching it, absolutely, but he's got such a grasp for it that you're hopeful that it allows the him to just go be him and go be the best version of himself as we saw so much towards the back half of the last year and taking growth from that. We should only be taking a lot of growth from that time.”

Lawrence's 38 total touchdowns set the franchise record for total touchdowns in a single season and were the third-most in the NFL last year. If Lawrence can prove that this was not simply a hot steak and is instead his new normal, then the Jaguars are in very good hands moving forward. He looked that good this offseason, and now he will have to carry it over into training camp and the regular season. If he can, then the Jaguars will be tough to beat.