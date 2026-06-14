5 Things We Learned From Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp: Brian Thomas Jr's Leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few more practices to go until they break for the summer, but most of the hay is in the barn when it comes to the offseason program.

The program was highlighted by this week's mandatory three-day minicamp, where the Jaguars hosted the entire roster for several days of high-level practice reps. So, what lessons did we learn from the hours of on-field work at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s Leap is Realer Than You May Think

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. is the leader in the clubhouse to be the offseason program's MVP, which says something because last year's offseason MVP, Parker Washington, has been really good again. As has Trevor Lawrence. But Thomas had perhaps more pressure than anyone on the roster to build some momentum this offseason, and he certainly did that with some stellar performances at minicamp.

The key thing from Thomas' week at minicamp is that he was just not winning on nine-routes over and over again. Yes, he still made plays downfield. But he also was able to create seperation as a route-runner and win over the middle of the field against the Jaguars' top available cornerbacks. There is something to be said for the fact that these are padless offseason practices, but he looked that good.

It is also worth noting that head coach Liam Coen has had nothing but high praise for him and his efforts this offseason. Coen is a straight shooter, so if he seems over the moon with Thomas, then the leap seems real enough to lean toward buying into.

The CB Room Has Jobs to Be Won

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile coaches during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was always going to be tough for any sleepers to make a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster considering how many players they are returning from a year ago. With that said, the cornerback room alone has several players who have made impressive plays. Undrafted cornerbacks Preston Hodge and Devon Marshall have made plays at different points, Keni-H Lovely has stood out with the backups, and then there is Jabbar Muhammad.

It really does feel like Muhammad could potentially push Christian Braswell for a spot on the Jaguars' cornerback depth chart, which certainly did not feel like something many were predicting a few months ago. It will be fascinating to see how this room gets sorted out once Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter are back on the field.

The Jaguars' 2025 Class Could Be Massive In Terms of Importance

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) and defensive end Danny Striggow (92) drill jduring the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is the obvious highlight of the 2025 draft class, and we will get to him here in a bit. But outside of him, it really does feel like the 2025 class and its importance is about to take a massive leap. Consider this:

Hunter will play both ways for the second year in a row, though to what extent exactly has to be sorted out. His defensive role is expected to increase from last season however.

Caleb Ransaw will likely be the No. 3 safety, which might as well be a starting-level role in Anthony Campanile's scheme.

Wyatt Milum is healthy and has a chance to push Patrick Mekari at right guard,

Bhayshul Tuten looks much-improved and LeQuint Allen appears to once again be primed for a role on passing downs.

Jalen McLeod flashed several times as a pass-rusher during minicamp and could be a sleeper addition to that unit,

Rookie Pass-Catchers Are Far Along

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks to hit a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I was curious to see how the Jaguars' rookie pass-catchers were going to look this offseason. They had varying degrees of production in college, with Josh Cameron and Tanner Koziol producing big numbers throughout their college careers, while Nate Boerkircher and CJ Williams were on the other end of the production scale. While Boerkircher has missed some time here and there, the Jaguars have seen the other pass-catchers stand-out, which is a strong sign early on.

Tanner Koziol is already making plays in the red-zone on a consistent basis and he has the kind of skill-set Trevor Lawrence likes to target, while Josh Cameron hit the ground running after his ankle injury. CJ Williams looks like he is adjusting to NFL coverages well and has seemingly caught more passes than anyone else.

This Team Will Get Even Better Soon

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in a short pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had a strong offseason program and minicamp all things considered, and that is saying something since they still do not have Travis Hunter back on the field. He has participated in the offseason program in his own limited way, but it certainly seems like his set return for training camp is still a full-go. Once Hunter is back on the field, it is jarring to think how much better the Jaguars could be.

Liam Coen has already said he has seen improvement from the secondary, and that is before adding Hunter as the likely No. 1 cornerback to the mix. The passing game is also clicking on all cylinders right now, and there is no reason to think Hunter can't add to that in some capacity once he is fully back into the swing of things.