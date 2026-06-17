Jaguars' Reported J.K. Dobbins FA Interest Adds Another Layer to RB Debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is no secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars are holding an open competition for the lead running back spot. But that doesn't mean there can't be new layers of intrigue added to the battle ahead of training camp.

The Denver Post's Luca Evans reported this week that Denver Broncos' veteran running back Dobbins had a free agency deal that was "nearly done" with the Jaguars before signing a two-year deal with Denver that could be worth up to $20 million.

The Jaguars, of course, went on to pivot and sign former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., and his return in training camp from an offseason injury will set the stage for his battle with Bhayshul Tuten. But could the fact the Jaguars swung for the fences with Dobbins tell us something about how they view the battle before it really begins?

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What the Dobbins Interest Means

With Rodriguez sidelined throughout the course of the offseason program, that gave second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten a prime chance to step into the RB1 role for OTAs and last week's minicamp. But at the start of the offseason program, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made the expectations for the room clear in the wake of Travis Etienne's departure in free-agency.

"Yeah, it's a group that has a lot of opportunities to them. It's a wide-open room. It's truly wide open," Coen said last month.

"Bringing Chris in only continues to provide those opportunities for those guys. I've really liked how Tuten [RB Bhayshul Tuten] has run it this spring so far and the way he looks as opposed to last year at this time. I think Chris will be a good added thump that we continue to need and get some of those hard yards, which is very difficult to see at this time of year."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reported interest in Dobbins as a result does not change what we already knew about the Jaguars' running back room. Tuten, who has impressed in a big way this offseason, was always going to have to fend off a veteran to take his spot at the top of the depth chart.

But when the Jaguars signed Rodriguez, the move was perceived by many to be as much about Coen's relationship with Rodriguez from their Kentucky days as anything else. But when you dig deeper, it seems that whether it was Rodriguez, Dobbins or anyone else, the Jaguars were not leaving this offseason without adding to the running back position.

Rodriguez signed a smaller deal than Dobbins signed in Denver, but not by much. Dobbins is getting just a little more than $2 million in guaranteed money than Rodriguez, despite signing a deal for more total money in terms of average annual value. This would suggest the Jaguars were likely in the same ballpark money-wise when it came to Dobbins, who rushed for 772 yards in 10 games last year before a season-ending injury.

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In short, the Dobbins interest proves that the Rodriguez signing and subsequent interest in other running backs was about the Jaguars' evaluation of Tuten and how they approach the position more than anything. And while Tuten has clearly taken a leap entering his second season in Coen's offense, it is not as if this is the first time Coen has made it clear that when it comes to Tuten, they still need to see more.

In 15 games last season, Tuten rushed 83 times for 307 yards and five touchdowns, the fifth most among rookies in a single season in franchise history, and added 10 receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. His seven total touchdowns are sixth most among rookies in a single season in franchise history. But there were still plays left on the field, plays that have made it clear that no matter how the room plays out, the Jaguars will likely be turning to a committee in the backfield instead of just one running back.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You look at what ‘Tut’ showed in terms of getting downhill on it inside the tackles that really wasn't on his tape in college. I think we can do a better job of giving him some opportunities, a little bit more, that fit his skillset as well in college, get him going in some of those instances, as well in the pass game, in the screen game. I thought he did a great job," Coen said in April before the draft.

"I know he had the one fumble against the Colts. Ball security is what we honed on a lot. We really tried to work on. That wasn't just with him, that was with the whole group. Year two, let's go be more creative. Now you learned ball security at a premium, what we're looking for, the standard, now let's go take it to the next level.

Tuten appears to be taking his game to that level based on what we have seen this offseason. But the Dobbins interest from March, along with the signing of another veteran running back, shows that there just may not be a singular answer at the position in Jacksonville this season.