Why Jaguars Coaches Clearly Trust Parker Washington More This Year Based on Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Parker Washington isn't going to sneak up on defenses this year. Partly because he put himself on every defensive coordinators last year, and partly because the Jacksonville Jaguars are not about to keep him a secret.

Washington was one of the Jaguars' top stories last year, playing a backup role in the offense during the first two months of the season before being thrust into a starting role after Travis Hunter's injury. Washington went on a hot streak in Hunter's place, and all signs from the three-day mandatory veteran minicamp are that the Jaguars are set to trust him even more in 2026.

Washington's Trust

Washington started seven games for the Jaguars in 2024, producing 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns -- all increased numbers compared to his rookie season. Then the former sixth-round product out of Penn State exploded last season, setting career-highs and leading the team with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

While Hunter is still set to play some kind of role in Liam Coen's offense this fall, it is clear through minicamp and the early days of OTAs that Washington is set to be a core piece of what the Jaguars do in the passing game. Coen had some big things to say about Washington and how he is approaching his role, and earlier this offseason he also said he wanted to unlock Washington's potential with the ball in his hands.

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) throws the ball after catching punts during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, a ton. I think he's a guy that every play, he comes back and has communication, what he sees out there. The relationship between he and Trevor [Lawrence] has continued to grow and develop," Coen said after the first day of minicamp.

"And then for us as coaches, his toolbox of being able to play inside, play outside, run routes at all three levels. I think his football knowledge has just continued to ascend. What he knows he is seeing pre-snap to what the coverage does maybe post snap, how people and leverages change throughout some coverages. I just think his overall knowledge has really elevated over the last year, and so that makes it a lot easier to work with somebody and to trust them that they're going to do the right thing come game day.”

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, wide receiver Parker Washington (11) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to NextGenStats, Washington totaled a team-high 23.7% of the Jaguars' third-down targets last season while averaging 3.1 yards per route run on third down, the most among wide receivers with at least 75 routes run on third down ahead of Puka Nacua (3.0), DeVonta Smith (2.9) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2.7). During the Jaguars' eight-game win streak (since Week 11), Washington accumulated 236 yards (2nd-most) and 7 explosive receptions (most) on third downs.

He did all of this while performing as a starter for only one half of the season. Now that he is in a full-time role on offense, there is little question as to what kind of impact he can make, even on an offense that has other mouths to feed like Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Brenton Strange. Washington has built chemistry with Lawrence longer than any of these players but Strange, and he offers the perfect mix of winning downfield and after the catch.

Washington's production last year certainly did not feel like a fluke when he was dominating down the stretch. Considering what the Jaguars have gotten out of the fourth-year receiver in minicamp and the offseason program as a whole, it is fair to wonder just how rich of a payday Washington is set to receiver sooner rather than later.

By all looks of the last week, the Jaguars are ready to let Washington take his chance and run with it. The question is just how far he will take that chance.