How the Jaguars' WR Room Will Be Impacted in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we continue to march toward the free agency window in March, we will take a look at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and how it could be impacted.

This time around, we are going to take a look at the Jaguars' wide receiver room and how James Gladstone and the front office will navigate the offseason for the unit.

Pending Free Agents

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) sits on the field after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have two receivers set to be free agents: Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown. Each receiver spent just one year with the team after being added at different points before the 2025 season. The Jaguars sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Patrick, while they signed Dyami Brown to a $10-year prove-it deal with the team in free agency.

Patrick caught 15 passes for 187 yards and played a career-low 31% of the offensive snaps, but he caught three touchdowns down the stretch, is a terrific blocker and fit in the scheme, and is well-liked and appreicated for his veteran experience. He makes sense as a potential reunion, while Brown was sidelined down the stretch of the season and benched, so he seems like he is set to depart for a new team.

Upcoming Extensions

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. isn't eligible for contract extension talks until the start of the 2027 offseason, so the only player in the room to really consider for a potential extension is Parker Washington. Washington just finished the third year of his deal and led the Jaguars in receiving despite starting the year as a backup.

Washington's production is set to explode even further in 2026 considering he looks primed to have a starting role for the first full season of his career. With an increased share of routes and targets, Washington's numbers will only increase -- and so will his price tag. He makes sense as a guy to extend early because it is clear that he is a long-term piece between his offensive and special teams value and fit with Trevor Lawrence.

Cap Causalities and Trade Candidates

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars don't have any receivers who could be potential cuts for cap space, but they of course have one of people's most talked about trade candidates early in the offseason in Brian Thomas Jr. It doesn't make much sense for the Jaguars to entertain any Thomas trade scenarios considering he is entering the third year of a cheap rookie deal and there are no upcoming deadlines on his future.

Still, his dip in production last year and the emergence of Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington has led many to think Thomas is a trade candidate. The Jaguars shot down any indications of such talk at the deadline last season, but the only thing they can really do to make people believe he isn't going anywhere is to help him have a good season in 2026.

