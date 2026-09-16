3 Most Important Things Jaguars' Liam Coen Said About Week 2's Broncos Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big, big oppurtunity in Week 2.

The Jaguars could continue to garner respect across the NFL if they defeat the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 2 -- which is exactly what they did in their statement win over the Broncos last season.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave his first comments on the Week 2 matchup during his Wednesday press conference at the Miller Electric Center, and here are the most important things he had to say about the Broncos' matchup, and why they matter.

On Denver's Pass-Rush

Aug 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quater at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just the guys up front. They definitely mix it up. Vance does a nice job of making things look the same and creating a lot of problems for you pre-snap from a communication standpoint. He's got the backers mugged up in there a lot. And so, it's a guessing game. Are they coming? Are they dropping? What are some of the ways that you can try to undress it? But it's challenging when they're well coached and it's well schemed up. Liam Coen

The Broncos have one of the most vaunted pass-rushes in football, largely because they are able to attack with a variety of players. Nik Bonitto obviously sets the tone on the edge, but he is also joined by the likes of Zach Allen, Jonah Elliss, and Que Robinson. The Broncos have been one of the best teams in football at getting after the quarterback during the Sean Payton era, and this was one area where the Jaguars did struggle during last year's Week 16 matchup.

For the Jaguars' offense to have a hope to be as productive as they were in Week 1, especially passing the ball, they will need the offensive line to have a stellar performance. If the Jaguars can get that out of their trench unit in Week 2, then they could be setting themselves up for a good amount of success. But the Broncos will be throwing more at the Jaguars than they saw from the Browns and their basic defensive game plan a week ago, and they will have to be prepared for it.

On the Travis Hunter Role

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yeah, I think so. I mean, obviously, you want to continue to do what we think is going to give us the best chance at winning throughout the course of the week. And so, if that's Travis getting more touches, then absolutely will. Liam Coen on Hunter's Offensive Role

It certainly does not appear that Coen and the Jaguars are putting Hunter's offensive role, and the national reaction to Hunter and the Jaguars ever since last April's blockbuster trade, into the same thought process. The Jaguars are not set to get Hunter the ball and get him on the field more on offense just because they sent a bunch of picks to select him last year. Instead, Coen and the Jaguars are focusing on what can help them win each week.

The Jaguars did not need Hunter on offense in Week 1. It remains to be seen if that will change at all this week, or if the Jaguars will focus on getting their other offensive playmakers involved. But based on the way Coen talked about his role on Wednesday, it sure seems like we could see some repeat usage when it comes to Hunter and his limited offensive role.

On Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought he wreaked some havoc, especially early on in the game. I think those guys all were doing a nice job rushing and affecting the quarterback at times. He can be a savage when he really wants to be. When he's going and he's staying low and coming off the rock and not hesitating or kind of waiting for the set, and just going and causing havoc, he can be that way. I was pleased to see that show up in Week 1, especially, and to see some of the coverage in the front match each other. And we have obviously have a huge challenge this week because I think Denver's got one of the better offensive lines in the NFL as well. Liam Coen

Travon Walker had one of his best games of the 2025 season against the Broncos, and he could be primed to do so once more. Coen said multiple times throughout the offseason that he wanted Walker to take another step toward becoming consistently dominant, and he certainly did that in Week 1 with a six-pressure, 1.5 sack performance that also saw him play well vs. the run and draw holding flags.

Walker is healthy and seems geared for one of the best seasons of his early career. For the Jaguars to knock off the Broncos in Week 2, they will once again need Walker to play a critical role and simply be too much for the Broncos to Handle. Considering how he played against the Browns in Week 1, it certainly seems possible.