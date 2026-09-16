Buying & Selling Jaguars Overreactions After Week 1: Trevor Lawrence's Early MVP Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 1 is over, and it is almost time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to move forward.

But before we do that, there is one more chance to take a look at what the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns really means in the grand scheme of things.

So, after the Jaguars' 34-10 win over the Browns, which overreactions are we buying and which are we selling? We break it down below.

Overreaction: Trevor Lawrence Is an Early MVP Leader

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you look at the past nine games Trevor Lawrence has played, he has pretty easily been either the best quarterback in the NFL or near the very, very top in that span. Lawrence was perfect against the Browns in Week 1, throwing almost as many touchdowns (4) as incompletions (5), and he currently leads all passers in touchdown passes and EPA/Dropback through one week. If the Jaguars' offense keeps their pace throughout their tough slate over the next five weeks, Lawrence's stock will be soaring.

After the way last year ended plus the state of the Jaguars in comparison to the rest of the NFL's presumed contenders, I believe Lawrence will be an MVP favorite with ease as long as he doesn't slow down. With Liam Coen and the supporting cast the Jaguars have around Lawrence, I don't expect him to slow down anytime soon, either.

Verdict: Buying

Overreaction: Travis Hunter's WR Role Is Going to be Minimal

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter basically did not play offense on Sunday, playing four snaps and getting two touches on one drive. With that said, I firmly do believe that this had more to do with the fact that the Jaguars simply didn't need him. Hunter's snaps at receiver seem much more likely to come in 11 personnel when the Jaguars are spreading the field and airing the ball out, but the game script from Sunday's easy blowout led to the Jaguars basically running out the clock with 12 and 13 personnel once the game was out of hand.

According to NFL's NextGenStats, "Jacksonville used two or more tight ends on 55.4% of its offensive snaps in Week 1, the highest rate in the league and a mark that would have led all teams in 2025. The Jaguars had used two or more tight ends on 24.9% of snaps last season, the ninth-lowest rate in the NFL. Brenton Strange (39 snaps), Nate Boerkircher (37) and Quintin Morris (24) led the team at the position, and Jacksonville ran the ball on 67.7% of its snaps with multiple tight ends on the field."

I do not expect this trend to continue every week, but it made sense for the Jaguars in Week 1 since the game was out of hand by halftime. This, to me, is the key to how much Hunter plays on offense.

Vedict: Selling

Overreaction: Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen Will Hit Double-Digit Sacks

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) gets the crowd pumped up after a sack on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), not shown, during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defensive end duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker were fantastic in Week 1, with each pass-rusher recording 1.5 sacks in the Week 1 win. The duo has racked up plenty of sacks between one another over the years, and the two have had the habit of getting hot at the same time. Since Walker was drafted in 2022, it marked the 11th game that each have recorded at least one sack in the same game. That is tied for the most such games by any duo in franchise history and tied for the second most among NFL duos in that span.

I believe with each player just needed 8.5 sacks over the next 16 games to each double-digit sacks, that we will see both Hines-Allen and Walker finish with 10 sacks or more. It was a hot start against a bad offensive line and quarterback, but they have more such offensive line/quarterback duos on the schedule in the months ahead.

Verdict: Buying

Overreaction: Bhayshul Tuten is the Lead RB

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden (26) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten led the Jaguars running backs in snaps, touches, and scrimmage yards and he has drawn a ton of praise from Liam Coen since then. With that in mind, I do think we need to see a bit more in terms of sample size to truly know that he is set to be the Jaguars' No. 1 running back over Chris Rodriguez Jr. The game script and the fact the Jaguars were in so few red-zone plays makes me think this role is a bit skewed after Week 1, at least in terms of their usage. Let's see a few more weeks of Tuten leading the pack before jumping to a conclusion there.

Verdict: Selling... for now