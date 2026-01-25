Clarity is Finally On the Way For Liam Coen, Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Stay patient, Duval. Answers will be here soon.

With Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski a head coach finalist for the Cleveland Browns and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile a finalist with the Arizona Cardinals, it has been an eventful two weeks for the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen.

But with Championship Weekend for the AFC and NFC also comes the nearing of the end for the coaching cycle.

Teams (outside the Buffalo Bills, for comedic reasons) will be able to complete second interviews with coaches from the four teams representing the conferences this weekend. And then finally, the Jaguars should have clarity.

Coaching Clarity

With teams like the Los Angeles Rams (Mike LaFleur and Nate Scheelhaase), the Denver Broncos (Davis Webb), and the Seattle Seahawks (Klint Kubiak), there are plenty of teams that might be picking from the final four when it comes to their head coach.

Scheelhaase will get the last reported in-person interview in Cleveland. His interview will make the Browns compliant with the Rooney Rule and the Browns could hire him as soon as that day if he is ultimately their choice. Or they could mull on it for a period, deciding between him, Jim Schwartz, and Udinski.

If the Browns do decide to hire Scheelhaase, this will bring the Jaguars a step closer to retaining Udinski for the 2026 season. Udinski is still in the mix with the Bills as they look for their Sean McDermott replacement, but the Browns have loomed as a threat to poach Udinski for sometime now. With Scheelhaase set to interview soon, an answer is on the way.

There is a similar situation in Arizona, though the Jaguars might have a positive outlook at the end of the day. There has been a majority of the Jaguars' fan base that has been worried about a team nabbing Campanile since the offseason began, and the Cardinals appear to definitely have Campanile in the mix as a finalist.

But the way the Cardinals' search has been set up surely makes it seem like they are waiting on a coach. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, by logic, should be the front-runner in Arizona unless his final interview with the Cardinals' brass changes anything.

Perhaps the Cardinals are also waiting on Kubiak. Maybe Raheem Morris is even still in the mix. One way or another, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Jaguars based on the Cardinals' timeline.

