3 Observations on Christian Braswell Returning to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back a familiar face for the 2026 season.

Fourth-year cornerback Christian Braswell is set to be back on the roster after signing his one-year restricted free agent tender. So, what do we make of Braswell returning to the Jaguars ? We take a look below.

This was an obvious move to make

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It always made sense for the Jaguars to extend the qualifying offer to Braswell, whose only choices were to accept it or sit out the 2026 season. The latter of course wasn't going to happen, but he would have been eligible to speak with other teams had the Jaguars not extended an offer his way. This never seemed like it would be the case, however, as it always made sense for the Jaguars to retain him.

Braswell will be on a one-year deal on a near-minimum salary; considering he gave the Jaguars 159 snaps on defense and 168 on special teams, that is quite the easy move to make. Braswell has taken strides since he was drafted in 2023, and this Jaguars' regime clearly thinks highly enough of him to ensure that he won't play for any other team in the upcoming season.

Cornerback need remains unchanged

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Braswell is a talented player, capable of playing multiple positions, it is clear that this move does not exactly change anything for the Jaguars on the cornerback front -- largely because this move was seen more as a formality and Braswell's return was always anticipated. Braswell could very well play a role for the Jaguars next season, but the cornerback position remains unaffected by him signing his tender.

Travis Hunter is still making the move to full-time cornerback, Greg Newsome and Montaric Brown are still big question marks in terms of free agency, and the Jaguars still likely need to make multiple additions to the position via draft or free agency. Braswell has a role, but the Jaguars clearly still need some help here.

Braswell has this chance

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (21) celebrate a pass defense against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

One thing is certain for Braswell as the Jaguars continue to remake the cornerback room: he will have a chance. The Jaguars have proven under Liam Coen's watch that as long as a player performs in practice and then when his number is called upon, they will be rewarded. Braswell is a player who has always done both, so do not eliminate the chance of him continuing to develop and playing a role.

And even if that role is once again as the No. 4 or No. 5 cornerback, that is still a chance for him to climb the ranks if the Jaguars face any injuries at cornerback. Braswell returning to his 2025 role doesn't mean that is where he will stay.

