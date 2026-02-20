Jaguars Retain Intriguing Restricted Free Agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his front office have had an active week.

The Jaguars re-signed three impending free agent backs -- Matt Dickerson , DeeJay Dallas, and Keith Taylor -- this week, and there is another familiar face set to return: cornerback Christian Braswell.

DB Christian Braswell has signed his one-year ERFA tender, per his reps at @ChaseYourLegend. He was scheduled to become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent when league year begins. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/7X6Zygv7MS — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) February 20, 2026

Braswell Returns

Braswell, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, largely went without playing time his first two seasons, appearing in just six combined games. But last year, Braswell stepped into a key role as the cornerback room's top backup, spending time at both slot cornerback and outside depending on what the Jaguars needed.

Braswell appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars last season, recording 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. Braswell played 159 snaps on defense, while also proving his worth on special teams by playing 168 snaps. As a result of his versatility and willingness to do whatever the Jaguars asked, Braswell quickly became a favorite of the new coaching staff.

“I mean, Bras [Braswell] has done everything we've asked him from the beginning. He works his tail off. He's quick twitch. He's strong," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during training camp about Braswell. "He filled the run nicely the other night. I think he has an opportunity to continue to take advantage of those ops, and he's a smart player. He understands maybe where his strengths and weaknesses are and needs to continue to do good things on special teams as well to continue to try to make this team.”

"He's been awesome. He was really competitive in camp. Everybody on our team loves Bras[well] because he doesn’t say too much, man. He just goes to work. He works hard," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said about Braswell last season. "He's competitive. I thought he played really well the other day. I was happy for him. And happy for our team because I thought he did a great job. He's a great competitor, man, so yeah really excited about his performance the other day.”

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now, Braswell will get another year in the Jaguars' system on defense and special teams to prove his worth. If he does that, then Braswell could very well be in line for a new deal next season. He has shown all of the traits the Jaguars value to this point in his career, and then some.

