3 Superstars Jaguars Should Consider Blockbuster Moves For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a significant offseason.

Fresh off a fantastic 2025 season that saw the Jaguars go 13-4 and win the AFC South in their first season under Liam Coen, the Jaguars will likely enter the offseason as AFC South favorites.

If the Jaguars want to take their success to a new level via some aggressive moves this offseason, what are some that would make sense? Here are three blue-chip players we could see the Jaguars targeting if they make a home run swing like they did with Travis Hunter.

DE Maxx Crosby

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is the most obvious one. Years of losing have clearly taken their toll on Maxx Crosby's spirit, and his body began to follow in an injury-filled 2025. There are some concerns due to his NFL-high snap share in recent years and his age, but Crosby is a true elite pass-rusher who can impact the game when he is on.

This would be the most expensive move to make, but a rebuilding Raiders team will likely see this as the last offseason they can truly get a haul for Crosby. Having three star edge rushers isn't traditional, but there is certainly a way the Jaguars could make it work with him, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker.

DL Daron Payne

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

DaRon Payne will need a new deal soon, but he certainly has not had his game unlocked since the Commanders hired Dan Quinn. Their entire defense has struggled, and as a result a top-tier player like Payne now looks like he might be a better fit elsewhere. Payne is still just 28 and can make a big impact against the run and pass, even with down seasons lately.

Payne would be a bit of a projection, but it is unlikely he would take some massive haul to nab. He would however give the Jaguars a player who they can build their interior defensive line around, and it is hard to think Anthony Campanile couldn't get the most out of him.

CB Trent McDuffie

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) arrives prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Easiest way for the Jaguars to make sure a loss like their one against the Buffalo Bills never happens again? Overhaul a cornerback room that impressed but, ultimately, overachieved in 2025. The Jaguars have multiple cornerbacks on expiring deals, Jourdan Lewis coming off a serious foot injury, and two young cornerbacks to build around in Hunter and Jarrian Jones.

Adding a play-maker like McDuffie to the equation could give the Jaguars one of the NFL's best cornerback trios, and that is even without factoring Jourdan Lewis' return to the field once he recovers.

