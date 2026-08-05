3 Observations on the Jaguars Signing Sam Mustipher, What It Means for Their OL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new face on the practice field when training camp resumes on Thursday: veteran offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, who the Jaguars signed to the roster during Wednesday's off day.

So, who is Mustipher and what does the signing indicate about the Jaguars and their plans for the offensive line moving forward? We break it down below.

Where Mustipher Fits In

Jul 30, 2022; Lake Forest Illinois, US; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (67) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars had a need at center pop up this week when veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon was placed on the Reserve/Retired list on Tuesday, and that is exactly where Mustipher fits in at training camp. Colon was getting snaps at center with the No. 3 offense through the first week of camp, and Mustipher certainly has some experience at center.

Mustipher, a former Notre Dame teammate of Robert Hainsey, has started 43 NFL games in his career and 40 of those starts have come at center. For a team that needed to find a veteran who could step in and snap tomorrow, there are a few reasons why Mustipher makes sense for this team right now. It will still be tough for him to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he could get plenty of reps and chances.

The Jaguars Could Still Use a Tackle ...

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As we noted, the addition of Mustipher makes plenty of sense considering his experience at center. The Jaguars needed a third center, and they went out and got one. But there is also a good argument to make that the Jaguars might have just as much of a need on the backup offensive line depth chart at tackle as they did at center.

The tackle options are not exactly deep in the free agency pool at this time of the year, but the Jaguars should still keep looking for more bodies at offensive tackle as long as Cole Van Lanen is still recovering. Until Van Lanen is back on the field and at 100%, the Jaguars could use a boost to their offensive tackle depth. In short, the Jaguars should not stop at Mustipher when it comes to adding offensive line depth.

... and a Linebacker

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am a little surprised to see the Jaguars did not also sign a linebacker on Wednesday, though perhaps that changes later in the week. The Jaguars had a hole along the offensive line after the aforementioned retirement of Colon, and it makes plenty of sense for them to bring in another center to fill that hole. But that was the No. 3 center role, and one can argue the Jaguars are in even more of a need for another linebacker since that player could easily be the No. 2 middle linebacker behind Foyesade Oluokun.

Jack Kiser entered training camp as the favorite to be Oluokun's backup, but he sustained a knee injury during team drills on the first day of training camp and is now week-to-week. The Jaguars signed linebacker Jared Bartlett to take a spot on the depth chart behind Oluokun and seventh-rounder Parker Hughes, but Bartlett then sustained a lower body injury on Tuesday and had to be carted off the field. The Jaguars need to look at options here just as much as they do along the offensive line.